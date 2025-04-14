Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj

Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane with electronic drive, wireless leak sensor, Yandex Mini Station. Its location can be called successful due to transport accessibility and proximity to natural objects. Nearby there is a forest, and in each courtyard there are fruit trees. In the spring, the quarter envelops a white-pink cloud: apple trees, pears, plums bloom. By August, the air is filled with the aroma of ripe fruits. In winter, a ski stretches among the frost-covered trees. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: The current railway station Bulatnikovo (future MDC D5) is within walking distance, only 10-12 minutes. - Personal vehicles: Convenient exit to the M4-Don highway towards Moscow and the region - 850 m, to the Moscow Ring Road - 1 km Internal infrastructure: Beautiful thought-out entrances are another advantage of the 1st South project. Entrance to the through entrances is from the street and from the courtyard. Thanks to solid glazing, they are always light and cozy. The entrances are located at ground level, so both young parents with a stroller and residents with disabilities will not be inconvenienced by the entrance and exit. The room provides a place under the reception desk with the output of engineering networks. If residents decide at a general meeting that a security guard or concierge is needed, you can organize a workplace for them quickly and at minimal cost. In the entrances there are latrines for children and adults. The wheelchairs in each entrance allow you to maintain order and cleanliness on the floors. In case of walking with a four-legged pet in bad weather in the entrances arranged lapomosh. In the courtyards and public areas of the 1st South so much interesting for young inhabitants. Own 3 kindergartens and 2 large schools literally "under the windows" The highlight of the project is the pedestrian boulevard-arboretum, it is ideal for family walks. On the sides of the walking area there are points for a variety of activities. The central square on the boulevard is designed for all-season events that unite residents.