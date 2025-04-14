  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj

Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj

Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
26/04/2025
$75,420
25/04/2025
$85,952
22/04/2025
$75,420
09/04/2025
$74,586
31/03/2025
$75,348
31/03/2025
$75,109
20/03/2025
$74,586
17/03/2025
$73,632
17/03/2025
$98,177
07/03/2025
$74,152
07/03/2025
$98,869
19/02/2025
$74,152
17/02/2025
$71,902
14/02/2025
$71,332
28/01/2025
$71,902
27/01/2025
$71,332
23/01/2025
$72,142
23/01/2025
$71,902
22/01/2025
$72,142
29/12/2024
$71,663
;
20
ID: 5809
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00353
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Leninsky District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane with electronic drive, wireless leak sensor, Yandex Mini Station. Its location can be called successful due to transport accessibility and proximity to natural objects. Nearby there is a forest, and in each courtyard there are fruit trees. In the spring, the quarter envelops a white-pink cloud: apple trees, pears, plums bloom. By August, the air is filled with the aroma of ripe fruits. In winter, a ski stretches among the frost-covered trees. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: The current railway station Bulatnikovo (future MDC D5) is within walking distance, only 10-12 minutes. - Personal vehicles: Convenient exit to the M4-Don highway towards Moscow and the region - 850 m, to the Moscow Ring Road - 1 km Internal infrastructure: Beautiful thought-out entrances are another advantage of the 1st South project. Entrance to the through entrances is from the street and from the courtyard. Thanks to solid glazing, they are always light and cozy. The entrances are located at ground level, so both young parents with a stroller and residents with disabilities will not be inconvenienced by the entrance and exit. The room provides a place under the reception desk with the output of engineering networks. If residents decide at a general meeting that a security guard or concierge is needed, you can organize a workplace for them quickly and at minimal cost. In the entrances there are latrines for children and adults. The wheelchairs in each entrance allow you to maintain order and cleanliness on the floors. In case of walking with a four-legged pet in bad weather in the entrances arranged lapomosh. In the courtyards and public areas of the 1st South so much interesting for young inhabitants. Own 3 kindergartens and 2 large schools literally "under the windows" The highlight of the project is the pedestrian boulevard-arboretum, it is ideal for family walks. On the sides of the walking area there are points for a variety of activities. The central square on the boulevard is designed for all-season events that unite residents.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 24.7 – 42.2
Price per m², USD 2,540 – 4,141
Apartment price, USD 75,420 – 143,055
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 42.0 – 61.4
Price per m², USD 2,368 – 3,479
Apartment price, USD 123,767 – 186,345
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 62.3 – 84.2
Price per m², USD 2,294 – 3,003
Apartment price, USD 152,773 – 233,613

Location on the map

Leninsky District, Russia

