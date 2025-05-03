Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Russia

7 properties total found
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 280 m²
$2,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 250 m²
A country house for lovers of silence and fresh air is located in Sochi, in the village. Ser…
$470,703
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 200 m²
It is proposed for sale 2-storey housekeeping with panoramic sea views, located in the Khost…
$701,047
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 687 m²
An elite house is being sold in the very center of Sochi, in the area of ​ ​ the Krasnodar R…
$2,00M
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 434 m²
Introducing the excellent finished, elite house of 434 square meters.meters! The house is l…
$1,49M
Leave a request

