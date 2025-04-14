  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Razvilka
  4. Residential complex ZK Rimskij

Residential complex ZK Rimskij

Razvilka, Russia
from
$93,762
02/05/2025
$93,309
28/04/2025
$92,811
25/04/2025
$102,001
23/04/2025
$100,651
22/04/2025
$102,001
22/04/2025
$83,703
16/04/2025
$102,001
14/04/2025
$79,890
12/04/2025
$98,731
11/04/2025
$97,790
07/04/2025
$100,390
05/04/2025
$102,001
05/04/2025
$100,861
04/04/2025
$95,525
02/04/2025
$79,224
02/04/2025
$98,846
31/03/2025
$102,001
31/03/2025
$136,450
27/03/2025
$112,125
26/03/2025
$123,123
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5814
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00253
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Leninsky District
  • Town
    Razvilka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free space in your apartment, so the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! At the lower level of the complex there are passages connecting the entire quarter and parking lots. The design of underground parking lots with snow-white columns evokes associations with the historical cultural layer of the Romanesque era. So even here, you will not leave the feeling of a special place. Warehouses are located in each section, access to them is carried out on a modern elevator MEL with reduced noise. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to turn up the volume in your favorite music track or your children want to arrange a night run! Live by your own rules. Transport accessibility: Only 2 km from the Moscow Ring Road, 15 minutes by transport to the Domodedovskaya and Maryino metro stations Internal infrastructure: The inhabitants of the Roman Quarter are characterized by slowness. Why rush when everything you need is within walking distance? The school and kindergartens are located inside the neighborhood. This significantly saves time in the morning and allows you to enjoy breakfast even on weekdays. A variety of cafes will become a traditional place for family brunches on weekends or evening gatherings with friends.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 27.7 – 46.9
Price per m², USD 2,743 – 3,848
Apartment price, USD 93,309 – 163,355
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 45.2 – 74.0
Price per m², USD 2,305 – 4,382
Apartment price, USD 120,745 – 250,399
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 76.0 – 92.2
Price per m², USD 2,381 – 3,168
Apartment price, USD 193,868 – 283,329
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 97.4 – 114.6
Price per m², USD 2,283 – 2,649
Apartment price, USD 237,407 – 282,161

Location on the map

Razvilka, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Leto
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
Residential complex OXYGEN
Sochi, Russia
from
$186,938
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$93,762
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$150,857
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Area 36–165 m²
41 real estate object 41
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030. The first c…
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Area 29–162 m²
322 real estate objects 322
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,862
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications