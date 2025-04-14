Residential complex ZK Rimskij

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free space in your apartment, so the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! At the lower level of the complex there are passages connecting the entire quarter and parking lots. The design of underground parking lots with snow-white columns evokes associations with the historical cultural layer of the Romanesque era. So even here, you will not leave the feeling of a special place. Warehouses are located in each section, access to them is carried out on a modern elevator MEL with reduced noise. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to turn up the volume in your favorite music track or your children want to arrange a night run! Live by your own rules.
Transport accessibility:
Only 2 km from the Moscow Ring Road, 15 minutes by transport to the Domodedovskaya and Maryino metro stations
Internal infrastructure:
The inhabitants of the Roman Quarter are characterized by slowness. Why rush when everything you need is within walking distance? The school and kindergartens are located inside the neighborhood. This significantly saves time in the morning and allows you to enjoy breakfast even on weekdays. A variety of cafes will become a traditional place for family brunches on weekends or evening gatherings with friends.
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.
The first c…
Location of the complex:
Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views!
On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.