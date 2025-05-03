Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Russia

Moscow
160
Saint Petersburg
3
Central Federal District
556
Moscow Oblast
396
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
561 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sochi, Russia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
Marine Garden Hotels & Resort 4* 🏛️💎FZ - 214, ESCROU VTB accounts💎VAT refund💎Full cost at DD…
$97,146
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$87,954
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$76,627
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 12/15
Direct sale from the developer! Comfort+ class apartment complex. For sale layout #298 with …
$70,756
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 20/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$108,008
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 16/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$77,293
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$79,674
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 12/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$70,603
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$79,644
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$66,842
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 27/28
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$223,860
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 12/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$88,931
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/28
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$209,510
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$69,589
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 16/29
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$258,489
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 14/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$70,779
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade-in instead of the down payment - it is profitable t…
$60,916
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 20/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$73,528
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$72,043
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 20/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$81,224
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 22/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$95,698
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/27
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the d…
$320,178
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$81,475
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$91,657
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$81,671
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16/43
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$327,547
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 13/15
Direct sale from the developer! Comfort+ class apartment complex. For sale layout #301 with …
$67,994
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 25/29
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$263,667
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/29
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Business class residentia…
$257,674
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the d…
$68,350
Leave a request

Properties features in Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go