  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime

Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime

Moscow, Russia
from
$619,637
24/04/2025
$621,502
17/03/2025
$602,252
17/03/2025
$620,878
07/03/2025
$602,252
07/03/2025
$620,878
03/11/2024
$602,252
23/09/2024
$620,878
24/05/2024
$801,638
31/03/2024
$624,848
31/01/2024
$475,398
12/12/2023
$801,638
10/12/2023
$748,572
19/09/2023
$801,638
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5818
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. You will feel how fresh the wind can be. Everything you need for a comfortable life, we have already provided within our infrastructure! Food points for every taste and occasion: each institution with its own zest and will please you with excellent quality of cuisine and service! You will gladly find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has been reduced to a few minutes by car. Sydney Prime occupies the first coastline and 10 minutes by car from Moscow City. The status of the Sydney Prime location is not limited to its proximity to the historical and financial centers of Moscow. Transport accessibility: Balanced location - Novorizhskoe highway and the Kremlin in 15 minutes by car. 500 m to the new metro station "Zvenigorodskaya". The first coastline of the Moscow River. Internal infrastructure: The central linear park of 1.5 hectares is the main artery of the quarter. There is a food hall and an entertainment family center, restaurants and cafes with summer verandas, an event venue for events, exhibitions and fairs, a playground for children from 6 years old, a selfie point with the symbol of Sydney.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 58.0 – 67.8
Price per m², USD 9,117 – 14,241
Apartment price, USD 621,502 – 836,324
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 96.4 – 128.6
Price per m², USD 11,842 – 17,396
Apartment price, USD 1,35M – 1,68M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 135.8 – 138.2
Price per m², USD 12,276 – 14,739
Apartment price, USD 1,67M – 2,02M

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,862
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Troitsk, Russia
from
$66,587
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
You are viewing
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$619,637
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications