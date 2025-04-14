Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime

Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. You will feel how fresh the wind can be. Everything you need for a comfortable life, we have already provided within our infrastructure! Food points for every taste and occasion: each institution with its own zest and will please you with excellent quality of cuisine and service! You will gladly find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has been reduced to a few minutes by car. Sydney Prime occupies the first coastline and 10 minutes by car from Moscow City. The status of the Sydney Prime location is not limited to its proximity to the historical and financial centers of Moscow. Transport accessibility: Balanced location - Novorizhskoe highway and the Kremlin in 15 minutes by car. 500 m to the new metro station "Zvenigorodskaya". The first coastline of the Moscow River. Internal infrastructure: The central linear park of 1.5 hectares is the main artery of the quarter. There is a food hall and an entertainment family center, restaurants and cafes with summer verandas, an event venue for events, exhibitions and fairs, a playground for children from 6 years old, a selfie point with the symbol of Sydney.