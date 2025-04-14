  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Russkaa Evropa

Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$173,531
from
$2,262/m²
;
7
ID: 27348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Kaliningrad

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

About the complex

The Russian Europe Ecoquarter will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the principle of a slow city. The total area of the quarter is more than 20 hectares. The project is designed for 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.

The first complex of the Ekoquartal called the Address of Happiness consists of 5 residential buildings for 641 apartments, commissioned in 2023.

Additional characteristics:

  • Roofs of houses as recreation areas in the fresh air - now on the roof you can do sports and yoga, arrange soulful gatherings with friends and enjoy stunning views.
  • Parking for cars around the Ekoquartal and under it - in the underground parking lot there are also roomy storage rooms.
  • The presence on the territory of the eco-quarter of all socially significant facilities: school, kindergarten, children's clinic and everything necessary for leisure - restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, development schools for children, shops, beauty salons, etc.
  • Variety of layouts: one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments with an area of 51.8 to 168.4 square meters.

Kaliningrad is a truly unique city that combines European and Slavic cultures. This region is the only special economic zone in Russia with a preferential tax regime for investors and entrepreneurs.

What Kaliningrad offers investors:

  • Zero rate of return in the first 6 years of the project (the beginning of the project is the receipt of the first profit)
  • Income tax rate – 10% for 7-12 years of project implementation
  • Zero property tax for the first 6 years, from 7 to 12 years - 1.1 %
  • Insurance premiums for the first 7 years of the project – 7.6% instead of 30%
  • Benefits on customs payments for imported equipment

Additional advantages for residents and investors of the Kaliningrad region are the proximity to Europe and the almost central location in terms of logistics of key European routes. We should not forget about the significant increase in migration recorded over the past decade, which means that housing construction here is one of the drivers of the development of the region.

On November 10, 2021, the first residential complex “Address of Happiness” in the Russian Europe eco-quarter in Kaliningrad became the winner of the CREDO National Competition at the St. Petersburg International Housing Congress.

Location on the map

Kaliningrad, Russia

