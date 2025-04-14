Residential complex Russkaa Evropa

About the complex
The Russian Europe Ecoquarter will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the principle of a slow city. The total area of the quarter is more than 20 hectares. The project is designed for 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030.
The first complex of the Ekoquartal called the Address of Happiness consists of 5 residential buildings for 641 apartments, commissioned in 2023.
Additional characteristics:
Kaliningrad is a truly unique city that combines European and Slavic cultures. This region is the only special economic zone in Russia with a preferential tax regime for investors and entrepreneurs.
What Kaliningrad offers investors:
Additional advantages for residents and investors of the Kaliningrad region are the proximity to Europe and the almost central location in terms of logistics of key European routes. We should not forget about the significant increase in migration recorded over the past decade, which means that housing construction here is one of the drivers of the development of the region.
On November 10, 2021, the first residential complex “Address of Happiness” in the Russian Europe eco-quarter in Kaliningrad became the winner of the CREDO National Competition at the St. Petersburg International Housing Congress.