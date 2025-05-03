Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
3
Kaliningrad
6
Central Federal District
12
Volga Federal District
17
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
$143,980
Leave a request
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse 3-room in KP Frolovskoye (without finishing). The total area taking into …
$96,836
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 586-217, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$360,655
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of an expenditure of 116.9 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIR…
$151,956
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$158,060
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Pudost, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$151,791
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Blok-conjunction, along Street Zasnaya D.2 (Opidian, artillery). BSE COMMUNICATION CENTERS (…
$177,243
Leave a request
Townhouse in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Townhouse
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 171 m²
« Onegino » – A cottage village with plots with an area of ​​25 acres and residences up to 7…
$193,614
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of a flare of 126 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIRATOGA dis…
$164,292
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 586-915, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$350,941
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 226-715, Kiev highway, 1 km from the Moscow…
$223,436
Leave a request
Townhouse in Bogorodsk, Russia
Townhouse
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse is sold, in the state of arrive and live, 1st floor joint bathroom, a living room,…
$90,784
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$127,799
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
We present for sale 1 block - section in Townhouse (for 2 owners). Drive to the townhouse fr…
$141,203
Leave a request
Townhouse in Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
$118,572
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$108,892
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
$145,190
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Troitsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 373-412, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the Moscow Ring …
$327,869
Leave a request
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus in the cottage village of Prague with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and a base with…
$156,753
Leave a request
Townhouse in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Townhouse
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 245 m²
Park Fonte — The village of 182 Townhaus with a view of the lake. Facades with panoramic gla…
$627,271
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
Leave a request
Townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
In order to appreciate our proposal -this house must be entered! The peculiarity of this hou…
$129,978
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
If you have a business, what to buy for a comfortable life - House or Apartment - we offer t…
$109,536
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
$235,651
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Puchkovo, Russia
Townhouse 8 rooms
Puchkovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 327-946, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the MKAD, Raviss…
$425,015
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$141,676
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Sosenki, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the base of agency 108-253, Kaluzhsky highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LC (S…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Odintsovo, Russia
Townhouse
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 232 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
$888,345
Leave a request
Townhouse in Novinki, Russia
Townhouse
Novinki, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a 3-room apartment in Townhouse a separate entrance, my corner house land plot, two c…
$84,126
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a townhouse in the Leningrad district of Kaliningrad on the street. Key 180 sq. …
$181,969
Leave a request

Properties features in Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go