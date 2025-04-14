  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca

Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
28/03/2025
$71,320
01/08/2024
$76,835
10/07/2024
$76,000
31/03/2024
$73,393
20/03/2024
$69,917
02/03/2024
$79,452
03/02/2024
$69,917
19/09/2023
$68,831
;
20
ID: 5810
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00290
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • Region
    Leninsky District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2021
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    25

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime. Move freely inland in a barrier-free environment! Sophisticated zoning in the yards allows you to separate quiet areas for parents with sleeping babies and those who want to read outdoors from noisy play areas. The play areas take into account the age of the children. Places for older children are taken outside the yards. The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Transport accessibility: 3 km from the Moscow Ring Road in a few minutes drive to three metro stations: Annino, Boulevard Dmitry Donskoy, Starokochalovskaya street and station MCD2 - Butovo. The section (10th) SVH was opened and with it the congress to the MKAD from the LCD was opened. Internal infrastructure: For residents of the residential area "South Bitza" is available developed infrastructure of the nearby Moscow districts Chertanovo, South, Biryulevo West, North Butovo and South Butovo. Many educational institutions, health facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, parks.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 24.7 – 47.1
Price per m², USD 3,262 – 4,289
Apartment price, USD 101,813 – 159,051
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 42.3 – 70.0
Price per m², USD 2,536 – 3,653
Apartment price, USD 144,705 – 210,828
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 63.1 – 84.1
Price per m², USD 2,257 – 3,163
Apartment price, USD 171,920 – 243,918
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 84.7 – 109.5
Price per m², USD 2,233 – 2,866
Apartment price, USD 206,372 – 258,450

Location on the map

Leninsky District, Russia

Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications