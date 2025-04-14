Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Location of the complex:
The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime. Move freely inland in a barrier-free environment!
Sophisticated zoning in the yards allows you to separate quiet areas for parents with sleeping babies and those who want to read outdoors from noisy play areas. The play areas take into account the age of the children. Places for older children are taken outside the yards. The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. And the availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment!
Transport accessibility:
3 km from the Moscow Ring Road in a few minutes drive to three metro stations: Annino, Boulevard Dmitry Donskoy, Starokochalovskaya street and station MCD2 - Butovo. The section (10th) SVH was opened and with it the congress to the MKAD from the LCD was opened.
Internal infrastructure:
For residents of the residential area "South Bitza" is available developed infrastructure of the nearby Moscow districts Chertanovo, South, Biryulevo West, North Butovo and South Butovo. Many educational institutions, health facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, parks.
Location of the complex:
The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Location of the complex:
The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Location of the complex:
In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …