  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Russia

332 properties total found
Plot of land in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Urgent. I will sell a plot in the Volosov district in Rabititsa. 25 acres, LPH. Electricity …
$7,893
Plot of land in Tumbotino, Russia
Plot of land
Tumbotino, Russia
Area 300 m²
A plot of 6.7 hundred is sold in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from Tumbotino to Pushkin St. 8…
$4,600
Plot of land in Ramensky District, Russia
Plot of land
Ramensky District, Russia
A plot of land of 6 acres for construction of a residential building in the cottage village …
$3,714
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
Exclusive proposal in the Central District! We offer a plot of 1st large district, a separat…
$53,173
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
A land plot of IWS is offered for sale, in the new district pos. Nevskaya Dubrovka with perf…
$65,110
Plot of land in Gatchinsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Gatchinsky District, Russia
5 km from the city of Gatchina at the address Novy Svet, Severnaya St., a land plot of LPH i…
$12,143
Plot of land in Maloje Wassilkowo, Russia
Plot of land
Maloje Wassilkowo, Russia
A landmark in p. Small Vasilkovo, 420 ( P1 ) dating back to the ( pride. It will be suitable…
$1,14M
Plot of land in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Plot of land
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Millennium Park & ​​Mdash; The elite cottage village of class De Luxe in the Istra district.…
$600,885
Plot of land in Aksentis, Russia
Plot of land
Aksentis, Russia
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in the center of the village of Actis, 32m, 9 acres under the house, 1…
$9,078
Plot of land in Vnukovo, Russia
Plot of land
Vnukovo, Russia
The object code in the agency database: 299-906, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Vlasovo. A l…
$667,880
Plot of land in Davydovo, Russia
Plot of land
Davydovo, Russia
A land plot of 5.33 acres is for sale for construction of a residential building in the cott…
$4,569
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Plot number - 226 An amazing picturesque and very popular place for relaxation and permanent…
$9,684
Plot of land in Cecenino, Russia
Plot of land
Cecenino, Russia
Area 800 m²
I sell a land plot of 802 sq.m. In the village of Chechenino, Kstovsky district. Resolved us…
$5,459
Plot of land in Rosino, Russia
Plot of land
Rosino, Russia
A land plot of 6.6 hectares for IZH in the village of Roshchino, Guryevsky district, Kalinin…
$506,914
Plot of land in Zhavoronki, Russia
Plot of land
Zhavoronki, Russia
A land plot of 8.12 acres for construction of a residential building is for sale. ​​​​​​​ T…
$7,734
Plot of land in Davydovo, Russia
Plot of land
Davydovo, Russia
A land plot of 5.3 acres is for sale for construction of a residential building in the cotta…
$4,543
Plot of land in Dobroe, Russia
Plot of land
Dobroe, Russia
From 350000 rub. Land of IZHS are sold with an area of ​​9 to 12 hundred. 1 hectare of agric…
$4,726
Plot of land in Ropsinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Ropsinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Agricultural land for peasant (farm) farming. The plot is located along the forest and by th…
$150,577
Plot of land in Sokolsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Sokolsky District, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
In a picturesque place, in the forest, 200 meters from the coastline of the Gorky Sea, a lan…
$4,237
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with p…
$52,662
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
A land plot of IWS is offered for sale, in the new district pos. Nevskaya Dubrovka with perf…
$79,674
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
A land plot of IWS is offered for sale, in the new district pos. Nevskaya Dubrovka with perf…
$49,399
Plot of land in Guryevsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsky District, Russia
A land plot with an area of ​​6 acres is sold, located in the picturesque village of Roshchi…
$8,271
Plot of land in Rosino, Russia
Plot of land
Rosino, Russia
A land plot with an area of ​​16.6 hectares in the picturesque village of Roshchino, Guryevs…
$1,27M
Plot of land in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 35 000 m²
Ready-made business fisheries for sale. Three downs. Land 350 ha. agricultural destination. …
$441,813
Plot of land in Recicy, Russia
Plot of land
Recicy, Russia
Attention Special offer! Only 3 plots in the cottage village "Usadba Glebovo" at a price of…
$14,667
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 4 700 m²
I will sell an even land plot with an area of ​​4769 sq.m, in the village. Dudenevo (Bogorod…
$36,313
Plot of land in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Two adjacent areas of 10 acres are sold. The site is species, 150 meters from the lake
$13,920
Plot of land in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 800 m²
A chic species area with view of the lake is sold! To the beach and fishing 100-150m
$7,263
Plot of land in Gatchinsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Gatchinsky District, Russia
For sale a dream plot in KP "Gorky Land 3"! Just imagine: a plot of 10.54 acres in the pict…
$39,951
