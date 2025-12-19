  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow Oblast
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Leninsky District
3
Khimki Urban Okrug
1
Vidnoye
1
Sapronovo
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$107,901
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Show all Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$74,610
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–87 m²
24 real estate properties 24
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.9 – 29.6
71,686 – 87,569
Apartment 2 rooms
55.3 – 73.1
150,814 – 196,386
Apartment 3 rooms
86.8
263,083
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$118,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 28–110 m²
38 real estate properties 38
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.6 – 41.9
118,228 – 162,343
Apartment 2 rooms
41.9 – 59.7
188,188 – 222,934
Apartment 3 rooms
77.8
255,572
Apartment 4 rooms
101.0 – 109.5
259,486 – 281,187
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Show all Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$105,035
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.3
146,254
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Show all Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$83,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 24
Area 23–113 m²
241 real estate property 241
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
22.9 – 47.7
84,672 – 166,601
Apartment 2 rooms
44.0 – 71.0
130,935 – 177,164
Apartment 3 rooms
62.6 – 85.9
160,521 – 240,957
Apartment 4 rooms
89.3 – 112.8
219,805 – 274,949
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Show all Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$122,496
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 9
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$80,148
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Show all Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$89,625
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go