  2. Russia
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Russia

Volga Federal District
8
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
4
Saratov Oblast
3
Saratov
3
10 properties total found
Manufacture in Nadym, Russia
Manufacture
Nadym, Russia
Number of floors 2
Modern Nadim is one of the most beautiful cities of the Far North with a special architectur…
$734,394
Manufacture 5 690 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 5 690 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 690 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale premises with a total area of 5690m2, consisting of 1490m2 2nd floor 901.4m2 3rd fl…
$665,746
Manufacture 718 m² in Bor, Russia
Manufacture 718 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 718 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate industrial building with an area of ​​718 sq.m. The building is locat…
$605,224
Manufacture 30 278 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 30 278 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 278 m²
Sale of a land plot in one of the central districts of Saratov with a complex of office and …
Price on request
Manufacture 140 000 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Manufacture 140 000 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 140 000 m²
It is proposed to sell a plant in the center of Lobnya (MO)   Specialization - plumbing cera…
$229,13M
Manufacture 500 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 500 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 500 m²
An object with great potential for doing business is offered for purchase. The facility is l…
Price on request
Manufacture 7 822 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 7 822 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 7 822 m²
Farm/Production by the River, located on the Bartolomeevsky farm, on SKAD, 6 kilometers from…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 286 m² in Sava, Russia
Manufacture 1 286 m²
Sava, Russia
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale the property complex in the center of the working village of Syava (near Shahunya). …
$26,630
Manufacture 12 000 m² in Serdobsk, Russia
Manufacture 12 000 m²
Serdobsk, Russia
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a former lamp factory on a land plot of 4 hectares on the central street of Serdob…
$3,00M
Manufacture 900 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 900 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a separate free-use building.   Ideal for production, warehouse, shopping - exhibit…
$714,164
