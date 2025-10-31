  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building Forum

from
$1,82M
15
ID: 33176
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3454125
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Prospekt Mira (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Sukharevskaya (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Trubnaya (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Tsvetnoy Bulvar (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Turgenevskaya (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

About the complex

A 3 room apartment with a total area of 170.1 m² on the 12th floor is now available for purchase from the developer, MR Private. FORUM Club House is the architectural landmark of Tsvetnoy Boulevard. Its bold architecture is the work of the avant-garde bureau "Tsymaylo, Lyashenko & Partners." The project's lobby is an ode to Bauhaus. There is no room for random details: only clean lines and light streaming through panoramic windows. Residents have access to a private garden with year-round greenery. A total of 53 apartments, with areas up to 190 m2, ceiling heights up to 3.5 m, two-level penthouses, and terraces. On-site amenities: a SPA zone and a gym. Impeccable mid-century style finishes using premium materials. Spacious and well-thought-out layouts for all life scenarios.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.5 – 73.6
Price per m², USD 24,754 – 25,508
Apartment price, USD 1,82M – 1,88M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.4 – 123.9
Price per m², USD 20,268 – 25,700
Apartment price, USD 2,01M – 3,07M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 148.9 – 170.5
Price per m², USD 24,869 – 30,978
Apartment price, USD 3,70M – 5,27M

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
