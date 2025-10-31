Apartment in a new building Forum

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A 3 room apartment with a total area of 170.1 m² on the 12th floor is now available for purchase from the developer, MR Private.
FORUM Club House is the architectural landmark of Tsvetnoy Boulevard.
Its bold architecture is the work of the avant-garde bureau "Tsymaylo, Lyashenko & Partners."
The project's lobby is an ode to Bauhaus. There is no room for random details: only clean lines and light streaming through panoramic windows.
Residents have access to a private garden with year-round greenery.
A total of 53 apartments, with areas up to 190 m2, ceiling heights up to 3.5 m, two-level penthouses, and terraces.
On-site amenities: a SPA zone and a gym.
Impeccable mid-century style finishes using premium materials.
Spacious and well-thought-out layouts for all life scenarios.