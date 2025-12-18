  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Leninsky District, Russia

Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
$80,148
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
$83,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 24
Area 23–113 m²
242 real estate properties 242
Apartment 1 room
22.9 – 47.7
84,049 – 165,375
Apartment 2 rooms
44.0 – 71.0
129,972 – 175,860
Apartment 3 rooms
62.6 – 85.9
159,340 – 239,185
Apartment 4 rooms
89.3 – 112.8
218,188 – 272,926
GK FSK
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
$118,555
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
GK FSK
