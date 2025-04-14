  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij

Moscow, Russia
20
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 5824
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00335
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Elevator

About the complex

Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with comfort and care for all residents, including four-legged ones. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the heating of the dinner; adjust the brightness of light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of warm floors. Transport accessibility: 15 minutes walk to the station Molzhaninovo (Planernaya), IDC3. Just 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Leningrad highway, immediately after crossing the International Highway. Internal infrastructure: For children's games and recreation of adults in the quarter there are many options for cozy Moscow courtyards. Children's areas are separated from adults, sports fields and workout areas with their noisy games are taken outside the courtyards. Only environmentally friendly materials are used in the arrangement of all zones. Equipment for playgrounds was developed with the involvement of child psychologists. For bike lovers, bicycle paths leading to picturesque ponds are laid. If you need a store, a pharmacy, or maybe you just wanted to sit with family or friends in a cafe next door - everything you need is located on the first floors of buildings on the outside of the complex.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 28.2 – 42.2
Price per m², USD 3,925 – 4,909
Apartment price, USD 131,224 – 177,738
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 52.6 – 61.4
Price per m², USD 3,096 – 3,952
Apartment price, USD 182,154 – 221,324
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 62.8 – 84.4
Price per m², USD 2,620 – 3,536
Apartment price, USD 207,377 – 254,840
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 109.9 – 110.1
Price per m², USD 2,523 – 2,654
Apartment price, USD 276,416 – 290,257

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

You are viewing
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,509
