Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij

Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with comfort and care for all residents, including four-legged ones. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" forget about worry about leakage; set up your scenarios for the management of appliances and electricity; communicate with the "Smart apartment" voice; You can easily expand the “basic package” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the heating of the dinner; adjust the brightness of light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of warm floors. Transport accessibility: 15 minutes walk to the station Molzhaninovo (Planernaya), IDC3. Just 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Leningrad highway, immediately after crossing the International Highway. Internal infrastructure: For children's games and recreation of adults in the quarter there are many options for cozy Moscow courtyards. Children's areas are separated from adults, sports fields and workout areas with their noisy games are taken outside the courtyards. Only environmentally friendly materials are used in the arrangement of all zones. Equipment for playgrounds was developed with the involvement of child psychologists. For bike lovers, bicycle paths leading to picturesque ponds are laid. If you need a store, a pharmacy, or maybe you just wanted to sit with family or friends in a cafe next door - everything you need is located on the first floors of buildings on the outside of the complex.