Portugal. Frequently asked Questions
Portuguese law does not provide for any restrictions on the purchase of real estate by foreigners.
Yes, a foreigner can apply for a real estate loan on favourable terms.
Opening a bank account is mandatory only if the buyer purchases property with a mortgage.
There is no law that requires buyers to contact realtors and/or lawyers. However, it is recommended to use realtor services, because the country has a very complex process of registration of documents. It is worth noting that the operations of real estate agencies are strictly controlled.
Yes, you can. In order to do this, you need to issue a power of attorney to a lawyer or realtor.
All documentation required for the transaction must be translated into Portuguese.
In addition to paying for the property itself, the buyer also needs to pay a property transfer tax, land purchase tax, stamp duty, realtor and/or lawyer services, notary services.
Yes, foreign citizens can rent out real estate.
Yes. In Portugal, there is a program «Golden Visa», which implies obtaining of a residence permit for the purchase of property (the price of which has to be no less than 280 thousand euros). To learn more about the program, follow the link https://realting.com/news/about-getting-a-golden-visa-in-portugal.