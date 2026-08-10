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Residential properties for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

;
apartments
19
houses
31
50 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Marina de Albufeira, this exceptional four-bedroom villa exemplif…
$3,75M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 3-bedroom apartment at the prestigious Pine Cliffs Ocean Suites Resort & Spa o…
$2,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
$589,480
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Nestled within an enchanting development in Albufeira, this luxurious south-facing penthouse…
$5,27M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
This stunning property for sale is located in a residential area of Galé, in Albufeira, and …
$1,76M
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4 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
This four bedroom penthouse apartment is located within a charming boutique development of j…
$1,52M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,61M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
This three bedroom duplex apartment for sale is located in Albufeira, within a prestigious p…
$644,710
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 720 m²
This five bedroom contemporary villa for sale is located in the sought-after area of Galé, j…
$5,80M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$658,830
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
2 Bedroom apartment, sea view Albufeira Presenting this exquisite two-bedroom apartment boas…
$537,698
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
$982,466
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This stunning modern villa, located in the exclusive Marina of Albufeira, is set to be compl…
$2,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fully refurbished rental investment property for sale in Albufeira – 5 separate units, acros…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paderne, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paderne, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool, Garages and Mountain Views for Sale in Paderne, Albufeira…
$879,150
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the prestigious Balaia Golf Village, this fully furnished 1+1-bedroom apartment o…
$492,324
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
A modern four bedroom villa for sale with a private swimming pool in Olhos de Água, a charmi…
$2,05M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$866,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Located in the mature and beautifully maintained urbanization of Quinta dos Álamos, Guia Alb…
$926,038
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new contemporary villa in Vale Navio, Alb…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 524 m²
This stunning five bedroom villa is located in the highly sought-after area of Albufeira, an…
$2,81M
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4 bedroom house in Albufeira, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
4-Bedroom Villa, Albufeira A unique opportunity to acquire a spectacular contemporary villa …
$3,49M
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1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A modern one bedroom ground floor fully furnished apartment situated on a hill overlooking t…
$334,077
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
A modern four bedroom townhouse for sale in Branqueira. This property is situated within a d…
$1,05M
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4 bedroom house in Albufeira, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 258 m²
Luxury villa, in a contemporary style located in a privileged location of Albufeira, offers …
$3,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 3-Bedroom Apartment with Sea Views in Exclusive Condominium Praia de Olhos DÁgua, Alb…
$615,405
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Recently renovated with high quality finishes throughout you are automatically greeted by a …
$410,270
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1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This brand new studio for sale is located in the heart of Olhos D’Água, in Albufeira, just m…
$351,660
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$635,713
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Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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