  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Albufeira

Residential properties for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
36
42 properties total found
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with 2 bedrooms (1 of them en-suite), in excellent condition, located in the histo…
€290,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the historical centre of Albufeira in the small condiminio o…
€298,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Guia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 196 m²
Contemporary luxury villa with high quality finishes, under construction, near the golf cour…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
€3,30M
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
€750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
€680,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
€545,000
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
€3,25M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Online tour in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, gym in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, gym
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€1,99M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€750,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
The main villa consists of 6 bedrooms and five bathrooms. With a living and dining room …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms and 3 floors is in good condition, with exterior and in…
€900,000
3 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxury complex consisting of 18 flats with high quality construction and sea views. The fla…
€590,000
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
€443,000
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
€1,13M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
€600,000
Apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
Apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bayline is an exclusive property on the seafront for sale, a complex of apartments with sea …
€265,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
€510,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 36.20m² High quality of life with a uni…
€530,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 128.50m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€450,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.40 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€465,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€455,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€435,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€455,000
