  2. Portugal
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House

Monthly rent of houses in Portugal

Loule
3
Almancil
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A rare offer on the market. Rent of a two-storey house. On the second floor there is a spaci…
$936
per month
3 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
$5,580
per month
3 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic villa with 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms for annual rental in Quinta do Lago. This…
$5,580
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom Villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
$5,580
per month
