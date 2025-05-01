Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Almancil, Portugal

apartments
13
houses
28
41 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in Encosta do Lago, completely renovated in 2018, in…
$1,00M
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the exclusive resort of Quinta do Lago, Horizon Villa is the epitome of luxury an…
$8,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light and features a spa…
$926,217
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Fantastic semi-detached villa with private pool, located in SunRay Village, a private gated …
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
$1,06M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 5-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable area north of Vale do Lobo.…
$3,05M
2 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villa located in Vale do Garrão, close to the beach and with excellent access. The property…
$809,045
4 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
The Garden Residences stand out for their stunning gardens, which have been designed to make…
$5,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
5 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the exclusive resort of Quinta do Lago, Horizon Villa is the epitome of luxury an…
$8,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
$2,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the groundfloor with a very large private garden, offers plenty…
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
$2,89M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 357 m²
In a serene cul-de-sac, this traditional yet grand villa is strategically designed to optimi…
$3,18M
5 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
$3,01M
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
$2,65M
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
$1,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Fantastic 1 bedroom apartment, carefully decorated in the Quinta da Lago resort. Excellent o…
$630,497
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
$3,59M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
$4,43M
4 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
The Panorama Residences are luxury 4-bedroom apartments. Refined and bright in every respe…
$5,02M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
$7,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, sea view, located in the quiet resort of Quinta do La…
$2,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
$8,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 697 m²
$5,36M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Almancil, this remarkable villa is a true gem that offers lu…
$2,79M
3 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Discover this traditional and cosy villa is located just a few steps from the prestigious Qu…
$736,510
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,15M
