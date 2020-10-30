  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Portugal
  4. Residential complex Terra

Residential complex Terra

Aguas Santas, Portugal
from € 326,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Terra
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family.

Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart and inspiration for the name of this complex. It is a green and serene area where children can play safely.

In "Terra" every detail has been thought out to provide maximum comfort and elegance, to live in harmony and to take roots in a private and peaceful environment.

Consisting of apartments with modern lines and striking design, this gated condominium with two to four bedroom typologies favors the presence of natural light through large windows, spacious balconies, light colors and common spaces.

All living areas have been designed with large spaces designed to facilitate daily living, where the flexibility of positioning kitchens with living rooms (open or closed) - thanks to sliding doors all the way to the ceiling - creates unique versatility. A highlight is the master suite with a closet area, independent laundry room, shared bathroom and full bathroom in all apartments.

The exclusivity of this project leaves no detail untouched.

The quality of the finishes and equipment puts Terra on a level of high sophistication. 

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 155.0
Price per m², € 2 253
Apartment price, € 349 000
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 227.0
Price per m², € 2 036
Apartment price, € 462 000
New building location
Aguas Santas, Portugal
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
from € 250,000
Residential quarter Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
from € 365,000
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Beato, Portugal
from € 500,000
Residential complex Infinity
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
from € 785,000
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Arroios, Portugal
from € 504,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from € 326,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Rua do Pilar
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from € 508,250
67–116 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

Residential complex located right in the heart of the historical center of Vila Nova de Gaia.

There are T0 (Lofts) and T2 (2-bedroom)types of the apartments for sale. Some  of the apartments have a balconies overlooking the Douro River. All apartments  have a fully equipped kitchen and  built-in furniture.

The apartments can be sold fully decorated and furnished.

The complex is located within walking distance of the main tourist attractions .

Located at:
-50m from the Miaraporto Car Park;
-300m from the Institute of Arts ;
-350m from the  Morro Garden;
-550m from the  Gaia Riverside;
-850m from the Santa Marinha Elementary School.

The completion of construction is expected by  the end of April 2023. 
Residential complex Ceuta, Porto
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from € 245,000

New building in the cultural and historical center of Porto.


The building is located in a lively neighborhood, popularly called Baixa do Porto.
The building has an elevator, which is an advantage among the historic buildings of the center of Porto.
The building, both inside and out, has been built using high quality premium finish materials. The rooms are finished with wooden floors of Portuguese pine, and are equipped with double glazing, air conditioning Daikin and other amenities that will make your life as comfortable as possible, according to the standards of modern life.
Compared with market prices in the area, the prices per square meter in this building are quite democratic.


The apartments have:
- air conditioners;
- video intercoms;
- armored doors;
- washing machines and dryers.

Located in an area with well-developed infrastructure and just in:
- 300m to the metro station Aliados!
- 550 m to the train station of San Bento;
- 450 m to the Municipal Chamber of Porto;
- 1,3 km to the wine cellars, Porto.

Don't miss this opportunity!
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Beato, Portugal
from € 500,000
Completion date: 2023

Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments.

The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of Nations and the Beato Creative Center.

The project was designed to provide a practical and functional daily life.

It includes a diverse set of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with various layouts available in each typology, with a central location, next to the main area of the district.

Apartments made in the architecture of Renzo Piano - the cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration, which contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, as well as acoustic and thermal comfort all year round.

The blocks have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry.
Schmitt + Sohn panoramic elevators overlooking the general garden of the building.


Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by April 2023.

Realting.com
Go