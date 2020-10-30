Residential complex Terra

Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family.

Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart and inspiration for the name of this complex. It is a green and serene area where children can play safely.

In "Terra" every detail has been thought out to provide maximum comfort and elegance, to live in harmony and to take roots in a private and peaceful environment.

Consisting of apartments with modern lines and striking design, this gated condominium with two to four bedroom typologies favors the presence of natural light through large windows, spacious balconies, light colors and common spaces.

All living areas have been designed with large spaces designed to facilitate daily living, where the flexibility of positioning kitchens with living rooms (open or closed) - thanks to sliding doors all the way to the ceiling - creates unique versatility. A highlight is the master suite with a closet area, independent laundry room, shared bathroom and full bathroom in all apartments.

The exclusivity of this project leaves no detail untouched.

The quality of the finishes and equipment puts Terra on a level of high sophistication.