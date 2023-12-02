Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Portugal

1 237 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Gondomar, Portugal
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Gondomar, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€270,000
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€440,000
per month
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€175,000
per month
3 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair in Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€690,000
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€475,125
per month
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€517,125
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€2,50M
per month
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€4,50M
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Luxury apartment in secure private residence, with contemporary architecture and stunning vi…
€1,75M
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€720,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€630,000
per month
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour in Gondomar, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour
Gondomar, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€252,500
per month
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€152,500
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Pechao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just a 7-minute walk …
€425,000
per month
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just 7 minutes' walk …
€1,000,000
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
per month
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
per month
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
per month
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
per month
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/9
Situated inside a traditional Portuguese apartment block this apartment has been beautifully…
€235,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
per month
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,30M
per month
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
This modern, contemporary apartment is sleek & stylish with clean lines & state-of-the-art f…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
per month
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
per month
