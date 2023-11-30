UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Porto
Residential properties for sale in Porto, Portugal
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
27
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
18
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
8
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
6
Foz do Sousa e Covelo
5
Gondomar
4
Vila Nova de Gaia
3
128 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Gondomar, Portugal
4
3
152 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4
3
149 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€475,125
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
5
3
167 m²
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€517,125
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour
Gondomar, Portugal
4
3
140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€252,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3
2
82 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just a 7-minute walk …
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
5
4
210 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just 7 minutes' walk …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5
3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3
2
79 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, located near the city center, with excellent access to pu…
€199,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4
3
145 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Vila Nova de Gaia on t…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2
90 m²
€347,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2
70 m²
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2
132 m²
€465,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2
1
45 m²
Проект реновации старого здания. Дом расположен в оживленном районе города Порту, в непосре…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2
105 m²
Великолепная 2-комнатная квартира с панорамным видом на устье реки Дору. Квартира имеет б…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3
145 m²
Квартира с 3 спальнями с балконом, 2 парковочными местами и кладовой, встроенная в новый ком…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto, Portugal
3
2
145 m²
2/4
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with a balcony, 2 parking spaces and a pantry, built into a new co…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto, Portugal
2
1
104 m²
2
Magnificent 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic views of the mouth of the Douro River. The a…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2
72 m²
Комплекс расположен в центре города, в нескольких метрах от церкви и башни Клеригуш, спроект…
€492,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2
1
46 m²
€180,000
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1
45 m²
2/4
ЗОЛОТАЯ ВИЗА! СРОЧНАЯ ПРОДАЖА! Это особняк из 4х этажей. На нижнем этаже находится действую…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
1
1
40 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Fully refurbished flat in the heart of Porto with guarante…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
5
4
216 m²
9/9
This fully renovated 4 bedroom apartment located on the top floor with stunning view of the …
€539,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
2
143 m²
€725,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
3
187 m²
€1,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3
131 m²
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2
115 m²
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in city center, with city view, supermarket
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2
60 m²
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
1
53 m²
2
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Porto, Portugal
3
1
143 m²
3
Duplex T2 with a total area of 143.9 m2 in the historical center of Porto. It is located …
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
