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Residential properties for sale in Porto, Portugal

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Vila Nova de Gaia
44
Matosinhos
15
Maia
3
Vila do Conde
3
148 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
New apartment with 1 bedroom and a large veranda and garage in a prestigious condominium in …
$230,925
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment of 55 m2 and a balcony of 15 m2, located in a new closed residential com…
$405,541
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
2 bedroom apartment with full renovation, equipment and furniture is located on the 3rd floo…
$265,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$563,456
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1 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
Apartment in the center of Porto with 1 bedroom, balcony, parking space and storage room in …
$405,179
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m. and a terrace of 6 sq.m.   in the buildin…
$644,280
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$288,656
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4 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Skylines that inspire; spaces that rest, your box seat over Porto, your horizon to the Atlan…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$404,118
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
1 bedroom apartment with balcony and ocean views in Gaia in the new Ocean Living complex.The…
$415,665
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3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms on the 3rd floor with a balcony, 2 parking spaces and a pantry ready fo…
$473,396
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 58 m²
Studio apartment 58 sq m, in a new complex in the center of Porto. The building is located i…
$404,118
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3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$710,094
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3 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Floor 3/7
$1,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$565,766
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with balcony, garage and pantry in the new Antas Green complex …
$401,232
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 88 square meters. m, a balcony of 9 square meters.…
$398,345
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 118 square meters and a balcony of 9 square meters in …
$432,984
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2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$536,900
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with river views in the Massarelos area Apartments are located in Porto…
$635,043
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN THE HEART OF PORTO Price: €685,000 Location: Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão…
$802,539
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1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with 1 bedroom and a terrace of 23 m2 in the residential complex Las Palmeras de L…
$385,636
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/11
1 bedroom apartment of 90 m2 with an outdoor terrace of 39 m2 in a residential complex combi…
$431,317
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 89 m²
Apartment 88.9 m2, balcony 8m2 and garden views, located in the center of Porto.The building…
$415,665
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2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms on the first line by the ocean   in Matosinhos Sul. This bu…
$692,774
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1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$305,975
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1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and a terrace of 23 m2 in the residential complex Las Palmeras de L…
$385,356
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 78 sq.m. and a balcony of 3 sq.m., built in a new buil…
$404,118
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3 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms with a balcony of 12 m2 in a residential complex in the University …
$496,488
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6 bedroom house in Porto, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
House T5+1 of 389 m2 of gross private surface, garden, swimming pool and sea view, in Foz, P…
$3,61M
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Property types in Porto

apartments
houses

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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