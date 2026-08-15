Shops for sale in Portugal

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Stores in Portugal

;
Lisbon
5
Porto
3
24 properties total found
Shop 365 m² in Portugal
Shop 365 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Commercial premises in Quarteire
$1,34M
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Shop 84 m² in Portugal
Shop 84 m²
Portugal
Area 84 m²
FOR GOLDEN VISA Commercial premises in the center of Porto. It is close to all types of serv…
$174,287
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Shop 383 m² in Porto, Portugal
Shop 383 m²
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
$727,991
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Shop 302 m² in Portugal
Shop 302 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 302 m²
New commercial premises with an area of 302 sq.m. 550 meters from the Trindade metro station…
$639,051
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Shop 218 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 218 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 218 m²
Excellent commercial facility in a residential building, free and ready for rent. You will b…
$1,70M
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Shop 69 m² in Porto, Portugal
Shop 69 m²
Porto, Portugal
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
$326,164
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TekceTekce
Shop 70 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 70 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This store is located in a historic building with Pombal architecture dating back to the eig…
$406,669
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Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 126 m²
Goodly located shop, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services …
$1,27M
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Shop 160 m² in Portugal
Shop 160 m²
Portugal
Area 160 m²
The store, integrated into the residential complex, embodies modern trends of comfort and el…
$746,876
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Shop 679 m² in Portugal
Shop 679 m²
Portugal
Area 679 m²
The store, integrated into the residential complex, embodies modern trends of comfort and el…
$2,82M
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Shop 150 m² in Portugal
Shop 150 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
This place stands out for a variety of iconic and cultural buildings, hotels, shops, gardens…
$813,338
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Shop 330 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 330 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
The store is conveniently located, in Marquês de Pombal, close to all kinds of services and …
$1,95M
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Shop 65 m² in Portugal
Shop 65 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The 65 m2 store in the new complex, located just a 7-minute walk from Marginal and Matosinho…
$307,906
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Shop 160 m² in Portugal
Shop 160 m²
Portugal
Area 160 m²
The store, integrated into the residential complex, embodies modern trends of comfort and el…
$1,43M
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Shop 94 m² in Portugal
Shop 94 m²
Portugal
Area 94 m²
The store with an area of 106 m2 is part of a complex characterized by a unique architectura…
$180,096
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Commercial space in Quarteira in Loule, Portugal
Commercial space in Quarteira
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique business opportunity in Quarteira, less than 1 km from the beach and with stunning na…
$1,18M
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Shop in the centre of Porto in Porto, Portugal
Shop in the centre of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
If you want to obtain a Golden Visa of Portugal, this property can help you to do so, even u…
$211,312
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Shop 51 m² in Portugal
Shop 51 m²
Portugal
Area 51 m²
This complex is located in Porto, near the University of Lusiada, the vast University Distri…
$197,525
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Shop 69 m² in Portugal
Shop 69 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the…
$360,192
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Shop 383 m² in Portugal
Shop 383 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
Open type shop with a stunning showcase facing the street, in an area with access to various…
$929,529
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Shop 60 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 60 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Shop in a residential complex in Lisbon with an area of 60 m2. The building was completely r…
$732,004
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Shop 33 m² in Portugal
Shop 33 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Commercial space of 33.7 m2 is located on one of the most emblematic and central streets of …
$226,573
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Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
$1,16M
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Shop 230 m² in Portugal
Shop 230 m²
Portugal
Area 230 m²
For sale is a brand new store in Avintes, Vila Nova de Gaia, with 230 m2 of working space bu…
$191,715
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Property types in Portugal

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
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