UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Portugal
Villa
Clear all
378 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
7
5
589 m²
2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
6
4
496 m²
2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
5
4
521 m²
2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
5
3
198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
5
4
234 m²
3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Sintra, Portugal
169 m²
€685,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
4
360 m²
€695,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
6
7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
7
7
500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
5
5
470 m²
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
€3,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
2
1
72 m²
2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4
4
280 m²
2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
4
5
489 m²
2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
3
253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
4
234 m²
2
The property is located near St.Barbara de Nexe with open views over the countryside and a s…
€775,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
5
6
453 m²
3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
9
295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
5
5
600 m²
3
€4,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
3
4
380 m²
2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
10
4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
5
694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
€7,85M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
5
6
252 m²
3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
7
5
600 m²
2
This Quinta Manor House near Fuseta is set in grounds of 40.000sqm, offering a peaceful envi…
€1,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
4
3
143 m²
2
Magnificent villa in a city resort, 480m2 plot with excellent sun exposure, in a resort with…
€578,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
2
2
103 m²
2
Гольф - курорт. Апартаменты на 2 комнаты, угловые, с зеленой территорией. Окна на восток и з…
€425,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
3
150 m²
3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
3
436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
5
Эта роскошная вилла с пятью спальнями имеет потрясающий вид на поле для гольфа и окружающую …
€1,89M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
241 m²
€1,18M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Properties features in Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL