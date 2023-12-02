Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Portugal

378 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Faro, Portugal
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€695,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
€3,15M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
The property is located near St.Barbara de Nexe with open views over the countryside and a s…
€775,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Area 295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€4,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
€7,85M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This Quinta Manor House near Fuseta is set in grounds of 40.000sqm, offering a peaceful envi…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa in a city resort, 480m2 plot with excellent sun exposure, in a resort with…
€578,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Algarve, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Гольф - курорт. Апартаменты на 2 комнаты, угловые, с зеленой территорией. Окна на восток и з…
€425,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Эта роскошная вилла с пятью спальнями имеет потрясающий вид на поле для гольфа и окружающую …
€1,89M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
per month
Leave a request

