Villas for sale in Portugal

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Villas in Portugal

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Lisbon
16
Madeira
25
Cascais
30
Albufeira
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514 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$809,275
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Stunning Vila Sol Golf Resort Villa 4-Bedroom , Saltwater Pool and Designer Interiors Full…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$416,426
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex   Vila Sol The f…
$1,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
For sale: Elegant 3-bedroom villa in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from…
$1,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled within the historic town of Tavira, this stunning villa offers a perfect blend of tr…
$1,47M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,09M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the charming beach side town of Carveiro, this beautiful property has an old-worl…
$1,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,20M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$806,282
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit ã o.Completion is proje…
$717,178
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$780,798
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
Modern luxury villa with breathtaking sea views for sale in Porto de Mós, Lagos, Algarve, Po…
$3,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 591 m²
This 3-bedroom villa is located in Vale da Lama, a quiet area just east of Lagos with stunni…
$2,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
$728,745
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Marina de Albufeira, this exceptional four-bedroom villa exemplif…
$3,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Welcome to this Villa, an exquisite retreat that redefines luxury living in the prestigious …
Price on request
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Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
This superb 3 bedroom bungalow is located on the Silver Coast, exactly in Óbidos, in Leiria …
$461,279
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fully refurbished rental investment property for sale in Albufeira – 5 separate units, acros…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium   Villa Maria Pia Bu…
$751,880
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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