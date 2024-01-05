UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Quarteira
Residential properties for sale in Quarteira, Portugal
apartments
38
houses
84
Clear all
122 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
161 m²
Laguna Resort is a prestigious tourist complex situated within a private condominium, featur…
€745,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
6
7
721 m²
3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
5
4
234 m²
3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
92 m²
3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
129 m²
1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4
4
280 m²
2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
123 m²
1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
4
143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
123 m²
1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
78 m²
Located in a very quiet area about 15 minutes walk from the Marina and beach of Vilamoura. …
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
5
6
252 m²
3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4
3
399 m²
This fantastic villa, fully furnished, is a modern, spacious property with contemporary arch…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
99 m²
3
Magnificent apartment located in a private condominium in Vilamoura. This apartment has 3 f…
€486,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
2
147 m²
Closed complex of 45 luxury apartments, which strives to become one of the best in Portugal.…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
2
99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a …
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
3
142 m²
Penthouse - apartment of 3 bedrooms with an area of 142 sq.m., completely new, with 2 parkin…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4
5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
1
1
109 m²
1 bedroom apartment, with 122 sq.m., 33 sq.m. terrace and one parking space, inserted in clo…
€710,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
5
415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
4
313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
3
265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2
107 m²
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
€645,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL