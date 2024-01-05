Residential properties for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Laguna Resort is a prestigious tourist complex situated within a private condominium, featur…
€745,000
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
4 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in a very quiet area about 15 minutes walk from the Marina and beach of Vilamoura. …
€315,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
4 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
This fantastic villa, fully furnished, is a modern, spacious property with contemporary arch…
€2,80M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent apartment located in a private condominium in Vilamoura. This apartment has 3 f…
€486,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Closed complex of 45 luxury apartments, which strives to become one of the best in Portugal.…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a …
€625,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - apartment of 3 bedrooms with an area of 142 sq.m., completely new, with 2 parkin…
€1,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
1 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
1 bedroom apartment, with 122 sq.m., 33 sq.m. terrace and one parking space, inserted in clo…
€710,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
€645,000
