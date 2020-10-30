  1. Realting.com
Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
Real estate agency
2008
English, Русский, Українська
www.amberstar.pt
Company description

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Services

Individual work with each client in the Portuguese territory Consulting about the investments and/or purchase of the commercial or residential properties Complete accessory at every stage of the deal in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, Polish, among other languages Credit help Formalization of purchase and sale paperwork “TurnKey” Search assistance of the tenants to rent the purchased property Legal support of the deal

Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
West, Portugal
from € 2,200,000
169 m² 2 apartmens
Real estate agency: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Suitable for GOLDEN VISA 500K

The complex is well located in Lisbon, a new 16-story residential building overlooking the river and park.

This residential complex offers a number of attractive options designed to accommodate people of different ages. With a modern approach, this building is thought out to provide maximum comfort to families.

These bright and elegant apartments, with terraces and balconies, with carefully thought-out details in accordance with the highest quality standards. 

There are apartments with 1,2,3 and 5 bedrooms, as well as Duplex and penthouses.
Apartment owners will also have access to an exclusive private club.

The residential complex has outdoor and indoor pools, a gym, a green area, a playground, a security service and video surveillance.

Location:

9.7 km from Comércio Square;
900 m from Oriente Station;
600 m from the center of Vasco da Gama;
4 km from Lisbon Airport.
 

Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation.

The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the city center.

There are several infrastructures that provide residents with an excellent quality of life, such as green areas that give people the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and outdoor recreation. There is also a marina along the Tagus River, which allows lovers of marine life to enjoy the river and its biodiversity.

It is a project that aims to ensure that its apartments combine comfort and functionality designed to promote your well-being and a more relaxed lifestyle. Considering your daily needs, even the smallest details are reflected in the careful selection of materials and equipment, making this home perfect for you!

Consists of 10 apartments of T2, T3 and T4 typologies.

This residential building with two separate facades combines the unity of interiors and exteriors, as well as the fantastic Lisbon sun.

In its beautiful privileged location, where this project is located, some of the best faculties, schools and universities are located, including the Institute of Visual Arts, Design and Marketing and the João de Deus Graduate School of Education.

Location:
-1.2 km from the railway station;
-1.8 km from the supermarket;
-8 km from the hospital;
-12 km from the airport.

Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
from € 250,000
42–383 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in the center of the city. 

It consists of 1 commercial space and 17 apartments, which are of high quality and comfort.

The complex includes:
- 1 commercial space
- 8 apartments - studios
- 8 apartments - studios with 1 extra room
- 1 apartment with 2 bedrooms

Each apartment is equipped with:
- Air conditioning
- Video intercom
- Security door
- Shower tray
- Natural gas

Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances:
- Stove
- Oven
- Cooker hood
- Dishwasher
- Fridge
- Heat Pump


The complex is located in an area with excellent access to various kinds of trade, restaurants and public transport.

It is located at:
- 350 meters from the metro station Heroismo
- 1 km from the bridge Infante Dom Henrique
- 1,3 km from the historic center of the city
- 1,6 km from famous Ribeira seafront

All rooms in this building are suitable for the program "Golden Visa

Completion is scheduled for December 2023.

Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Residential complex Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
from € 350,000
34–141 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Magnificent project in the center of Matosinhos, a few meters from the beach!

This place stands out for its proximity to beaches, hotels, restaurants, services and various trades.

Matosinhos is a port and fishing town famous for its restaurants and sandy beaches.

In the surroundings there are schools, restaurants, hotels, various services and shops, and public transport is only a few meters away.

This is a renovation and development project of 2 late 19th century buildings, 17 T1 apartments and 2 commercial units, each fully eligible for a qualified Golden Visa investment.

The apartments have a large area, from 27 m² to 83 m², parking and private storage, spacious terraces with Jacuzzi and balconies and private gardens.

You can enjoy the moments of life on the terrace with jacuzzi, in the cafeteria or on the rooftop!

Premium and exclusive design guarantee the highest quality of life.

Location:
-100 m from the railway station;
-800 m from the beach;
-1 km from the supermarket;
-1.5 km from the hospital;
-9.3 km from the airport.

Avenidas Novas
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Arroios, Portugal
from € 504,000
58–123 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

A new residential complex to be born in the heart of Avenidas Novas in Lisbon!

It consists of 17 modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with areas ranging from 58 m2 to 150 m2, spread over 7 floors, some of which have parking and a terrace.

Innovative apartments, functional for demanding and modern life!

The complex also has easy access to an excellent network of infrastructure and public transportation. The proximity of Marquês de Pombal, green areas such as Eduardo VII Park or Gulbenkian Gardens, shopping centers such as El Corte Inglês and the historic city center.

The excellent location makes this complex an ideal choice for both residence and investment.

It offers a wide range of services, such as:

-500 m from the metro station;
-600 m from the hospital;
-900 m from the supermarket;
-1,9 km to the university;
-4,8 km to the airport.

The apartments are sold furnished and with a guaranteed yield of 3.5% per year for 3 years, the apartments will be available at the end of 2023.

