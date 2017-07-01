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AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Porto
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Portugues, Українська
Website
Website
www.amberstar.com
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Services

Individual work with each client in the Portuguese territory Consulting about the investments and/or purchase of the commercial or residential properties Complete accessory at every stage of the deal in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, Polish, among other languages Credit help Formalization of purchase and sale paperwork “TurnKey” Search assistance of the tenants to rent the purchased property Legal support of the deal

Media content

О нашем канале Amber Star
New buildings
See all 8 new buildings
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Show all Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Porto, Portugal
from
$228,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–383 m²
1 real estate property 1
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in t…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Show all Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Porto, Portugal
from
$247,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 69–290 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Centu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.8
480,580
Apartment 3 rooms
156.0 – 271.4
885,889 – 1,47M
Apartment 4 rooms
290.0
1,51M
Shop
69.0
358,988
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Show all Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Lisbon, Portugal
from
$831,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 26
Area 161–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
161.0
909,050
Apartment 2 rooms
184.0
1,66M
Apartment 3 rooms
255.0
1,89M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Show all Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Marvila, Portugal
from
$547,885
The year of construction 2023
Area 71–192 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the cent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
631,124
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
1,16M
Apartment 3 rooms
192.0
1,37M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Show all Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Marvila, Portugal
from
$350,646
The year of construction 2023
Area 177 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location. In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center. Ap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
177.0
1,30M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
1 2
Our agents in Portugal
Oleg Railean
Oleg Railean
Yuliia Sych
Yuliia Sych
130 properties
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