AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

At Ideal Homes Portugal, for ten years we have assisted people like you in purchasing property in the Algarve, Lisbon and Portugal. We pride ourselves in offering a friendly, personal service and since we want your experience with us to be as pleasant as possible, we put in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for you. Ideal Homes Portugal understands that purchasing property, especially abroad, can be a daunting experience. As a result, we offer you our property quality guarantee. With over ten years of hands on experience of personally selecting each and every one of the properties that we sell, you can rest assured that the property we have to offer is of the best possible quality. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the calibre of our homes. Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. We specialise in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal, throughout the whole purchase process and beyond, we always provide full support to our clients. With a dedicated team of friendly and experienced staff, we can advise you on all aspects of property ownership in Portugal. Working with the right people when dealing with a foreign country is always important wherever you go. Through our long established links with developers, other agents and owners in the Algarve you can be sure that Ideal Homes Portugal will find you the ideal home to suit your needs, whether that is as a second home, an investment, or a future primary home. We also have contacts for reliable furniture suppliers, gardeners and all that you could need to personalise your new home in the Algarve.