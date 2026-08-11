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Residential properties for sale in Madeira, Portugal

;
Funchal
74
Calheta
10
Santa Cruz
7
Canico
7
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97 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$635,043
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Apartment in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$324,228
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Condominium, consisting of only 6 parts, called "Vila Guida", next to the observation deck C…
$802,464
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$496,488
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3 bedroom house in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
Property Description:  Property with excellent quality of finishes, located in a closed d…
$620,568
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Excellent apartment T3 typology in the heart of Funchal.Location - in the building above the…
$733,186
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$758,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,27M
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
3-bedroom house with 463 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a swimming pool, garden, …
$2,66M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,89M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Fantastic apartment, just built, with large interior areas, in a building ina closed condomi…
$808,237
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, postal code 9020-163, with 235.95 sqm of gross construction area, loc…
$757,487
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$736,650
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Modern villa with excellent finishing is located in a closed residential complex with a favo…
$611,951
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$750,505
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
spacious 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built gated complex consisting of 18 housing units, …
$490,715
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,66M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$669,682
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 829 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New modern Villa 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean views Swimming pool Location: M…
$907,435
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$404,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
T2 typology apartment on the 5th floor.UPTOWN 117 is a building with modern architecture and…
$461,850
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$721,640
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper   floor there are three bedrooms with bathrooms, wi…
$692,774
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,52M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$865,968
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$404,118
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3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Single-storey 3-bedroom house, with 406 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a swimming…
$3,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Spacious apartment of 107 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a balcony of 6 m2 in the new building Build…
$577,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$381,026
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Property types in Madeira

apartments
houses

Properties features in Madeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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