Portugal Residence permit by Investments

About the Immigration Program

Portugal has become one of the most popular destinations for investors seeking residency in Europe through its innovative Golden Visa program. This program offers non-EU citizens the opportunity to obtain a residence permit through making a qualifying investment in Portugal.

The Golden Visa program has become increasingly popular due to its flexible nature, attractive benefits, and the appeal of living in one of Europe's most charming countries.

Introduced in 2012, the program was designed to encourage investment, promote economic growth, and attract talented individuals from abroad to Portugal. Under this scheme, non-EU residents can obtain a residence permit by meeting specific investment criteria established by the Portuguese government.

To qualify for the Golden Visa, investors have the option of selecting from a variety of eligible investment opportunities, including:

Cultural Heritage Restoration: Investing at least €250,000 in restoring or preserving Portuguese cultural heritage sites.

Research Activities: Contributing at least €350,000 to Portuguese research institutions.

Job Creation: Creating at least 10 jobs in Portugal.

Buying property with a minimum value of €500,000 or €350,000 for properties located in designated low-density areas.

Capital Transfer: Transferring at least €1 million to Portugal, either by acquiring shares in companies or creating job opportunities.

Benefits of the Golden Visa Program

Holders of a Golden Visa and their family members are granted residency in Portugal, which allows them to live, work, and study there.

Visa-Free Travel: Golden Visa Holders Enjoy Visa-Free Access to the Schengen Area, Comprising 26 European Countries, Making It an Attractive Option for Global Mobility.

After Five Years of Holding the Golden Visa, Investors May Qualify for Permanent Residency and, Eventually, Portuguese Citizenship, Subject to Meeting Certain Residency Requirements.

The Golden Visa Extends Residency Benefits to the Investor's Spouse, Dependent Children, and Dependent Parents, Fostering Family Unity.

Portugal Is Renowned for Its High Quality of Life, With a Pleasant Climate, Stunning Landscapes, World-Class Healthcare, and a Vibrant Cultural Scene, Making It an Ideal Destination for Relocation.

Portugal Offers Favorable Tax Regimes for New Residents, Including the Non-Habitual Resident Tax Regime, Which Provides Exemptions and Reduced Tax Rates on Foreign Income for a Period of Up to Ten Years

The Golden Visa Program in Portugal presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking residence in Europe through investment. Offering flexible investment options and attractive benefits, as well as the exceptional quality of life that Portugal is known for, this program stands out as a top destination for individuals and families seeking a new chapter in their lives. Whether you are looking for business opportunities, a lifestyle in a vibrant European country, or future prospects, the Golden Visa offers a world of possibilities in the heart of Europe.