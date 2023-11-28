UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Portimao
Residential properties for sale in Portimao, Portugal
apartments
24
houses
25
Clear all
49 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
2
1
61 m²
12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
4
2
100 m²
2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
1
74 m²
6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
69 m²
6/9
Situated inside a traditional Portuguese apartment block this apartment has been beautifully…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
100 m²
2/4
This modern, contemporary apartment is sleek & stylish with clean lines & state-of-the-art f…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
3
1
88 m²
1/9
Excellent apartment in perfect condition, located on the 1st floor of a building served by a…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
84 m²
4
This is a high quality, luxury apartment in a brand new building with a communal swimming po…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
100 m²
1/1
This is a fabulous air conditioned duplex apartment situated on the 1st and 2nd floors of a …
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
4
2
122 m²
7/7
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Quinta da Malata with generous areas, on the 7th floor, wit…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
4
3
143 m²
2
Magnificent villa in a city resort, 480m2 plot with excellent sun exposure, in a resort with…
€578,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment with вид на море, with restaurant, with needs repair
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
81 m²
3/8
This 2 bedroom floor south & west facing apartment is located on the great area of Urb. Vila…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with кондиционер, with лифт
Portimao, Portugal
4
2
99 m²
8/8
If you enjoy live and the watch the city and sea views from your living room and from the pr…
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4
2
119 m²
2/4
Spacious and renovated T3 apartment, fully equipped and furnished, with an excellent locatio…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
2
1
59 m²
1/7
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€208,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
5
3
123 m²
4/7
This was a large apartment which has been separated into 2 smaller apartments. The ideal pro…
€398,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4
3
158 m²
New apartment of typology T4, located in the Riverside Zone in Portimão, close to all kinds …
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3
3
135 m²
New apartment of typology T3, located in the Riverside Zone in Portimão, close to all kinds …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with washer
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
72 m²
1/10
Apartment with excellent location 100m from the beach, next to the 1st line of the touristic…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
4 room house in good condition, with кондиционер, with вид на горы
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
8
5
575 m²
1
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Portimao, Portugal
2
84 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 84 square meters. m, a balcony of 15 square meters…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2
1
279 m²
With a magnificent view to the Marina of Praia da Rocha and the Castle of Ferragudo this lux…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3
4
147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
2
1
43 m²
4/4
This South facing, 4th floor apartment is in an excellent location in Praia da Rocha just 40…
€143,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3
4
148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2
3
105 m²
Excellent apartment in a great location just 5 minutes from the beach and the centre of the …
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
78 m²
9/17
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
€423,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
Villa 4 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4
4
280 m²
3
This villa is located in a very quiet residential area, in a cul-de-sac. On the ground f…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
11
8
383 m²
Detached villa overlooking Praia da Rocha in Portimão. Situated in a unique and exclusiv…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
2
96 m²
10/11
This stylish, air conditioned, duplex penthouse is built using quality materials & state-of-…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
Villa 6 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
7
5
3/3
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Portimao, Portugal
