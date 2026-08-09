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Residential properties for sale in Portimao, Portugal

;
Alvor
17
Mexilhoeira Grande
8
116 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
The new private condominium Cerca do Colégio is located in the heart of Portimau, within wal…
$393,006
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 283 m2 of gross private area, balcony and parking space, in the…
$726,014
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Located in the Algarve, 5 Senses Apartments stands in Portimão, just 250 meters from the mag…
$461,314
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4 bedroom house in Alvor, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxury Villa with 4 Bedrooms, Alvor, Portimão. We present to you a truly stunning villa wher…
$4,14M
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House in Portimao, Portugal
House
Portimao, Portugal
Detached single-storey villa with an excellent and quiet residential location just 900m from…
$1,11M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 4-storey condominium offers a perfect blend …
$398,175
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Habita
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
This is an example of one of the one-bedroom (T1) apartments available at the Oceano Atlânti…
$910
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Habita
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 283 m2 of gross private area, balcony and parking space, in the…
$731,413
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Horus Residences is a prestigious residential development, inserted in a gated community, lo…
$723,824
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
The new private condominium Cerca do Colégio is located in the heart of Portimau, within wal…
$395,013
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
This studio apartment, located in a private condominium in Alvor, offers a prime opportunity…
$246,162
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$796,350
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Located in the Algarve, 5 Senses Apartments stands in Portimão, just 250 meters from the mag…
$463,246
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Great-value, key-ready apartment available to purchase next to the Autódromo Internacional d…
$339,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
With a magnificent view to the Marina of Praia da Rocha and the Castle of Ferragudo this lux…
$1,44M
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1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
WalkBeach Residences is a new residential complex that will open in Praia da Rocha, Algarve.…
$457,708
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located on the 7th floor of the the popular Pestana Edificio Alvor Atlântico you are instant…
$175,830
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
This stunning T1 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 3 months between 1st…
$967
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Habita
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Located on the 4th floor of the popular Pestana Edificio Alvor Atlântico you are instantly g…
$175,830
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Great value, key-ready apartments available to purchase next to the Autódromo Internacional …
$263,745
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 4-storey condominium offers a perfect blend …
$426,616
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
This studio apartment for sale is nestled in a private condominium in Alvor, and enjoys prim…
$187,552
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3 bedroom house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Contemporary Single-Storey Villa Under Construction – Prime Location We are pleased to prese…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Located in the Algarve, 5 Senses Apartments stands in Portimão, just 250 meters from the mag…
$955,812
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located on the 5th floor of the popular Pestana Edificio Alvor Atlântico you are instantly g…
$175,830
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Horus Residences is a prestigious residential development, inserted in a gated community, lo…
$700,189
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 84 sq. m., balcony of 15 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$445,021
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
$3,697
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Habita
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Experience refined Algarve living in this sophisticated 4-bedroom en-suite villa, perfectly …
$1,15M
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Property types in Portimao

apartments
houses

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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