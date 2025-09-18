ARR Portugal

We provide a full range of real estate services in Portugal. We select real estate based on your needs, including finding off-market facilities, assessing the state of objects by more than 10 parameters: quality and environmental friendliness, state of engineering networks, opportunities for redevelopment, encumbrances and restrictions, legal purity, location and transport accessibility, social and commercial infrastructure, attractiveness for investments. We're setting up screenings. We help to apply for a mortgage – we apply to several banks at once, help speed up decision-making. We advise on the nuances of taxation and issue a Portuguese tax number. We provide full legal support for transactions. Banco de Portugal is licensed to open accounts and issue loans. Employees received professional training at the Institute of Banking Education IFB. License 0006376. Professional liability is insured by Hiscox.
Sale, purchase, selection of residential and Klmmer real estate