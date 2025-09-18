  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ARR Portugal

ARR Portugal

Portugal, Lisbon
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues
Website
Website
arr.pt/
We are on social networks
About the agency

We provide a full range of real estate services in Portugal. We select real estate based on your needs, including finding off-market facilities, assessing the state of objects by more than 10 parameters: quality and environmental friendliness, state of engineering networks, opportunities for redevelopment, encumbrances and restrictions, legal purity, location and transport accessibility, social and commercial infrastructure, attractiveness for investments. We're setting up screenings. We help to apply for a mortgage – we apply to several banks at once, help speed up decision-making. We advise on the nuances of taxation and issue a Portuguese tax number. We provide full legal support for transactions. Banco de Portugal is licensed to open accounts and issue loans. Employees received professional training at the Institute of Banking Education IFB. License 0006376. Professional liability is insured by Hiscox.

Services

Sale, purchase, selection of residential and Klmmer real estate

Our agents in Portugal
Oleg Zharov
Oleg Zharov
Agencies nearby
Barra Prime Real Estate
Portugal, Loule
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 106 Сommercial property 8 Long-term rental 10 Lands 73
Founded in 2011, in Faro, Barra Prime offers the best customer services in terms of the sale, management, and remodeling of its properties. Since 2015 it has been located in Quinta do Lago, and already has numerous partnerships, national and international, in a process of continuous growth. …
Leave a request
MENU Portugal
Portugal, Porto
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 333
MENU Portugal offers: Knowledge of the local Portugal real estate market and its regional features; Personalized selection of the investment real estate; Qualified approach to the investment attractiveness analysis of objects; Many years of working experience  in Portugal with fo…
Leave a request
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Portugal, Porto
Company's year of foundation 2008
New buildings 8 Residential property 115 Сommercial property 16 Lands 1
We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs o…
Leave a request
Immoportugal24
Portugal, Galiza
Company's year of foundation 2009
Residential property 4
Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of t…
Leave a request
Imofacil Sociedade Imobiliaria
Portugal, Aveiro
Residential property 37 Сommercial property 2 Lands 9
The main objective of IMOFACIL is to guarantee the best results in the commercialization of properties, through the study and implementation of the most efficient solutions to contact and attract potential buyers of each product. Only in this way is it possible to provide a service that guar…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go