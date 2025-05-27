  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Infante Residences

Estrela, Portugal
from
$641,980
9
ID: 26588
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • Village
    Estrela

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Infante Residences is a premium residential development located in Lisbon’s elegant Estrela district. This exclusive project features 45 fully renovated apartments with high-quality finishes, spacious layouts, air conditioning, wooden floors, and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop with a pool and panoramic views over the city and the Tagus River. Surrounded by parks, restaurants, and schools, and just minutes from a new metro station opening in 2025, Infante Residences offers a perfect balance of comfort, style, and centrality in one of Lisbon’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Location on the map

Estrela, Portugal

