Portugal has decided to close the "Golden Visa" program. But there are no exact dates yet

Portugal seriously intends to close the Golden Visa program. Just recently, we wrote that Ireland closed a similar program.

Portugal’s Council of Ministers has decided to stop issuing new Golden Visas. The country’s government believes that this step will help in the fight against real estate speculation. However, from when exactly it will stop being issued, it is still unclear.

At the same time, there is an important nuance: when they stop issuing visas, it will be possible to extend the existing ones if it will be “an investment in real estate only for own and permanent residence or if the object will be put on the rental market for a long time”.

For reference. The “Golden Visa” program in Portugal was established in 2012. The total amount of investments that entered the country’s budget during the program’s entire existence was 6.9 billion euros. Among the main investors in the program were residents of China, Brazil, Turkey, the USA, and South Africa.

Six months to find a job. Portugal has launched a new visa for foreigners

Plans to abolish the Portuguese Golden Visa have been discussed for more than three years. Criticism of the EU authorities played a major role in making this decision, which, however, also applies to other EU member states that issue “golden passports.”

By the way, at the moment, Spain is on the verge of closing the “Golden Visa.” In the coming months, a bill to abandon the program, which was submitted to the national Congress by the political party Más País, will be discussed.