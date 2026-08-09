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Residential properties for sale in Faro, Portugal

;
Albufeira
50
Lagos
135
Loule
175
Lagoa
120
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979 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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House in Lagos, Portugal
House
Lagos, Portugal
The height of elegance. This outstanding, 2 storey, linked villa is in a privileged location…
$2,73M
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Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$1,42M
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
House worthy of a work of art, sea view in Carvoeiro – Lagoa Unique 5 bedroom Moroccan-style…
$2,84M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$620,292
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 14 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 14
Exceptional Country Estate for Sale in the AlgarveA rare and distinguished opportunity to ac…
$11,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Modern Luxury Villa with Sea Views Porto de Mós, Lagos Experience coastal luxury with this …
$3,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$750,414
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Apartment in Tavira, Portugal
Apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Top floor T-0 apartment in the heart of Cabanas and 150 meters from the sea and promenade, w…
$298,911
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 115 sq.m (total area), balconies and 1 parking space, in the…
$340,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This two bedroom apartment for sale is situated in a brand new development currently under c…
$556,795
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2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$374,511
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Presenting a contemporary, elegant, recently constructed villa with beautiful sea views. The…
$2,66M
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
The new private condominium Cerca do Colégio is located in the heart of Portimau, within wal…
$393,006
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Discover this exclusive villa currently under construction, set to be completed by the end o…
$1,29M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,006
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 283 m2 of gross private area, balcony and parking space, in the…
$726,014
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,93M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover a new, modern three-bedroom villa in Lagos, featuring a captivating backyard that g…
$1,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$635,745
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Welcome to this Villa, an exquisite retreat that redefines luxury living in the prestigious …
Price on request
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Welcome to this stunning new two-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$591,961
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3 bedroom house in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
2+1 Bedroom Townhouse – Espiche This 2+1 bedroom townhouse is set in a residential area of E…
$620,421
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
Contemporary 4-bedroom villa with sea views, infinity pool, and exclusive design in Lagos. D…
$3,13M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$453,113
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 588 m²
Elegant Silves Villa T5 Combining Algarve Tradition with Modern Sophistication Nestled in th…
$1,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
$2,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Located in the Algarve, 5 Senses Apartments stands in Portimão, just 250 meters from the mag…
$461,314
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4 bedroom house in Alvor, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxury Villa with 4 Bedrooms, Alvor, Portimão. We present to you a truly stunning villa wher…
$4,14M
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Property types in Faro

apartments
houses

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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