Clover Homes

Portugal, Rua das Estralas 507 Quarteira
Clover Homes
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Deutsch, Dutch
Website
www.clover-homes.eu
Company description

Visit our website on www.clover-homes.eu

Our agents in Portugal
Laurens Beldman
3 properties
Agencies nearby
MENU Portugal
265 properties

MENU Portugal offers:

Knowledge of the local Portugal real estate market and its regional features; Personalized selection of the investment real estate; Qualified approach to the investment attractiveness analysis of objects; Many years of working experience  in Portugal with foreign buyers; An exclusive list of real estate and investment opportunities which are not presented on the open market.
Imofacil Sociedade Imobiliaria
48 properties

The main objective of IMOFACIL is to guarantee the best results in the commercialization of properties, through the study and implementation of the most efficient solutions to contact and attract potential buyers of each product. Only in this way is it possible to provide a service that guarantees effective fundraising, quick commercialization and constant documentary support.

 

For this, it relies on the professionalism of its team, so that it can feel total confidence, and the sales force has a flexible structure, which allows it to adapt to the commercial needs of each enterprise or property and expand according to the requests of the market.

 

We invest in the continuous training of our collaborators/consultants, to obtain the best results in terms of quality of service, negotiation and persuasion.

 

The commercialization and promotion of real estate is the daily task to which it is dedicated, whether urban, rustic, commercial or tourist. When buying, selling, renting or investing in real estate, we try to make a difference, offering a suitable and personalized service, promoting good business.

 

We guarantee quality and innovative services in all segments in the real estate market and also a service according to the time availability of each client.

Immoportugal24
4 properties

Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of the entire process.

Immoportugal24 is a real estate company that offers perfect solutions for renting, selling, Golden Visa and also for owners who want to renovate and modernize their homes to DIN standard. We don't sell houses, we convey joie de vivre!

We have a multilingual staff with in-depth knowledge of this market and we are ready to serve national and international customers.

Immoportugal24 works with the German, Swiss, Austrian, English and American markets.

Why Immoportugal24?

The tried and tested team at Immoportugal24 Immobilien stands for expert, serious and committed mediation work. We bring sellers and buyers, landlords and tenants together - for the benefit of everyone involved. Immoportugal24 Immobilien was founded in 2009 by Onorato D. Mr. Onorato has been successfully working in the real estate industry for 13 years. Our particular strength is our presence in the region. We sell residential and commercial properties in the Lisbon area, Portugal and the surrounding area.

Golden visa properties
365 properties

Golden Visa Properties is one of the leading real estate agents in Portugal, with headquarters in the Algarve and representative offices in the area of ​​Lisbon and Porto and deals with some of the most exclusive properties in Portugal and in the International market.

Golden Visa Properties is registered in the Portuguese authorities as a licensed agent, complying with strict standards, complemented by its multinational team and is fluent in English, German, French, Dutch and Portuguese among others.

Golden Visa Properties is also specialized in properties that give access to the Golden Visa and has a good collection of properties that will classify the applicant for the application of the Golden Visa Portuguese.

 

LOVE Real Estate
25 properties

WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT

Selling or buying a home is much more than recommending a price, luring buyers, or showing properties. It is a complex, emotionally charged process. It is in our home that we reflect on the past, live the present, and build the future.

The awareness of a strict set of principles, values and guidelines, allows us to captivate the attention of those who are looking for their dream home with superior quality.

It is a process of great personal and bureaucratic complexity where we work with the proximity adjusted to each client, adding value to the real estate process.

