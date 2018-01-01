Clover Homes

The main objective of IMOFACIL is to guarantee the best results in the commercialization of properties, through the study and implementation of the most efficient solutions to contact and attract potential buyers of each product. Only in this way is it possible to provide a service that guarantees effective fundraising, quick commercialization and constant documentary support.

For this, it relies on the professionalism of its team, so that it can feel total confidence, and the sales force has a flexible structure, which allows it to adapt to the commercial needs of each enterprise or property and expand according to the requests of the market.

We invest in the continuous training of our collaborators/consultants, to obtain the best results in terms of quality of service, negotiation and persuasion.

The commercialization and promotion of real estate is the daily task to which it is dedicated, whether urban, rustic, commercial or tourist. When buying, selling, renting or investing in real estate, we try to make a difference, offering a suitable and personalized service, promoting good business.

We guarantee quality and innovative services in all segments in the real estate market and also a service according to the time availability of each client.