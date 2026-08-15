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Offices for sale in Portugal

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сommercial properties
108
hotels
15
manufacture buildings
3
apartment buildings
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5 properties total found
Office 220 m² in Portugal
Office 220 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
An office of 220 m2 in the central district of Porto. There is a project to convert the offi…
$458,955
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Office in Portugal
Office
Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Office with a total private area of 360 m2, occupying the entire first floor of the building…
$772,671
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Office 360 m² in Porto, Portugal
Office 360 m²
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
$713,844
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Office 30 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 30 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$195,668
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Office 45 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 45 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$279,954
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