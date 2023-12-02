Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Portugal

28 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€1,65M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, characterize…
€2,78M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€1,79M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Montijo, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Montijo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Floor 4/5
4 Bedroom Duplex Apartment  with 229.95 m² of floor area, in Montijo, in a new development t…
€845,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in West, Portugal
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 441 m²
In Lisbon, at the epicenter of the city's most cultural and popular district, this new build…
€7,95M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Area 857 m²
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
€7,95M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
€679,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
€799,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, with city view, with park in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, with city view, with park
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitche…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
€5,10M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
€3,39M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€4,05M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 8 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 857 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€7,95M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
The modern penthouse is located in Marina de Lagos, Algarve, Portugal. The interiors are mad…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 267 m²
The exclusive penthouse
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with internet in Portugal
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with internet
Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 388 m²
A luxurious penthouse overlooking the sea is located in Lagos, Portugal. The penthouse occup…
€825,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with internet in Portugal
Penthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with internet
Portugal
Area 3 m²
The new penthouse is located in a residential complex in Lagos, Portugal. The penthouse with…
€1,03M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in West, Portugal
Penthouse with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
West, Portugal
Area 4 m²
The unique penthouse is located in a residential complex in Lisbon, Portugal. Elegant interi…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request

