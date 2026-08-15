Penthouses for sale in Portugal

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Penthouses in Portugal

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20 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
$983,227
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Penthouse Duplex | Foz Velha – Porto Key Features: Rooftop with infinity pool suspended abov…
$3,20M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,21M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,92M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,91M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
$1,74M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,61M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,   with a huge outdoor terrace and   own…
$5,89M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$1,89M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
We present an exclusive development comprising 38 luxury flats, available in 2, 3, 4 and 4+1…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
$4,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,54M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,54M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
$1,20M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,32M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this penthouse is a real gem of mo…
$2,90M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$2,64M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 857 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
$7,95M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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