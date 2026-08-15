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Houses for sale in Portugal

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Lisbon
32
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35
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5
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755 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$809,275
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Stunning Vila Sol Golf Resort Villa 4-Bedroom , Saltwater Pool and Designer Interiors Full…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$416,426
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House in Lagos, Portugal
House
Lagos, Portugal
The height of elegance. This outstanding, 2 storey, linked villa is in a privileged location…
$2,73M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Montenegro, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
Contemporary 5 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
$2,47M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$894,718
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex   Vila Sol The f…
$1,96M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Villa T4, Carvoeiro, Algarve. Come and explore this traditional house in a residential area …
$797,684
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House in Alvor, Portugal
House
Alvor, Portugal
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
$3,98M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
For sale: Elegant 3-bedroom villa in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from…
$1,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled within the historic town of Tavira, this stunning villa offers a perfect blend of tr…
$1,47M
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$3,17M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,09M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the charming beach side town of Carveiro, this beautiful property has an old-worl…
$1,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,20M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$867,554
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3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with pool and sea views located in Fuseta, Olhão, Algarve. Stunning thre…
$803,593
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$806,282
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House in Luz, Portugal
House
Luz, Portugal
Located in the picturesque village of Praia da Luz, this stunning detached house offers a pe…
$1,36M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Description: The development is located in a quiet, residential area, ideal for families …
$690,821
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit ã o.Completion is proje…
$717,178
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
$838,057
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Property types in Portugal

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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