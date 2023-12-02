Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Portugal

villas
382
chalets
8
townhouses
90
duplexes
20
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
€395,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Faro, Portugal
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
€625,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Oia, Portugal
4 room house
Oia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€217,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Olhao, Portugal
House
Olhao, Portugal
Plot of approximately 4.5 ha comprising 2 independent houses. One of the houses has aroun…
€1,45M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€695,000
per month
Leave a request
Duplex in Setúbal, Portugal
Duplex
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
€5,85M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
€3,15M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
The property is located near St.Barbara de Nexe with open views over the countryside and a s…
€775,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
7 room house in Almancil, Portugal
7 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Prédio urbano destinado a habitação, composto por sete compartimentos, cisterna e logradouro…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Area 295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
4 Bedroom Villa with garage and sea views - Olhão Semi-detached villa located in a quiet vi…
€500,000
per month
Leave a request

