3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
4 bedroom townhouse , located in downtown Faro, just a few minutes walk from the Marina, res…
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
€455,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Bensafrim, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
€499,999
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Portugal
3 room townhouse
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Discover your new 3 bedroom townhouse in Bairro da Petrogal, Bobadela! With a gross private…
€390,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€725,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
€525,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The villa is arranged on two floors. On the ground floor we find the entrance hall with a …
€595,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
€1,05M
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
€645,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
€610,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
€675,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
€443,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
€210,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Loule, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
€720,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse in Portugal
Townhouse
Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€260,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
€550,000
per month
Leave a request

