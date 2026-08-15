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Townhouses in Portugal

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Lisbon
5
Albufeira
4
Lagos
4
Loule
3
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41 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$867,554
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
$636,206
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3 bedroom townthouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$867,554
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$734,529
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$462,694
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,291
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$404,858
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3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,20M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with a parking lot, a garden…
$838,635
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$453,441
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of   bay and ocean. These houses are …
$636,206
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3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$404,858
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$615,512
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$647,773
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$620,292
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madalena, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
$554,738
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
The magnificent four-storey townhouse is located in the heart of Kashkaish. This drowning gr…
$1,95M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Excellent T3 House, located in the charming coastal village of Fuset, Algarve. This house ha…
$906,291
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Madalena, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
4 bedroom townhouse , located in downtown Faro, just a few minutes walk from the Marina, res…
$560,021
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
$528,321
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
$221,895
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
$644,553
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3 bedroom townthouse in Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Excellent T3 House, located in the charming coastal village of Fuset, Algarve. This house ha…
$790,100
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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3 bedroom townthouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
$681,535
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3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
The fully renovated magnificent townhouse with 5 bedrooms and private garden is located just…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
$729,084
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3 bedroom townthouse in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Discover your new 3 bedroom townhouse in Bairro da Petrogal, Bobadela! With a gross private…
$412,091
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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