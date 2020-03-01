MENU Portugal
Portugal, Rua do Lugarinho 15, 5А, 4250-268 Porto, Portugal (Португалия)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues
Website
Company description
MENU Portugal offers:
- Knowledge of the local Portugal real estate market and its regional features;
- Personalized selection of the investment real estate;
- Qualified approach to the investment attractiveness analysis of objects;
- Many years of working experience in Portugal with foreign buyers;
- An exclusive list of real estate and investment opportunities which are not presented on the open market.
Services
- Acquaintance with the country, transaction support in Russian language;
- A professional architect with experience in the reconstruction of cultural objects and the investment projects development in UK;
- Full informational support during the process of real estate investmentin Russian, English, Portuguese.
