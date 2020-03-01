  1. Realting.com
Portugal, Rua do Lugarinho 15, 5А, 4250-268 Porto, Portugal (Португалия)
Real estate agency
2012
English, Русский, Portugues
www.menuportugal.ru
Company description

MENU Portugal offers:

  • Knowledge of the local Portugal real estate market and its regional features;
  • Personalized selection of the investment real estate;
  • Qualified approach to the investment attractiveness analysis of objects;
  • Many years of working experience  in Portugal with foreign buyers;
  • An exclusive list of real estate and investment opportunities which are not presented on the open market.
Services
  • Acquaintance with the country, transaction support in Russian language;
  • A professional architect with experience in the reconstruction of cultural objects and the investment projects development in UK;
  • Full informational support during the process of real estate investmentin Russian, English, Portuguese.
Our agents in Portugal
254 properties
