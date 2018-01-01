  1. Realting.com
Casaibéria Mediação Imobiliária

Portugal, Empresarial do Algarve lote 37, 1º andar, 8400-431 Lagoa, Portugal (Португалия)
Casaibéria Mediação Imobiliária
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Portugues
Website
www.casaiberia.com
Company description

Casaiberia is dedicated to the marketing of luxury real estate in Portugal for the international market. Most of our customers have immediate purchasing power and come from the most varied countries.

We are a real estate agency with several offices distributed throughout the Algarve, and also in Lisbon. Our focus is on our customers' satisfaction, meeting their needs and requirements. Casaiberia has a wide and exclusive range of properties, located either on the coast or inland, near the mountains, by the sea, in urban or rural areas.

With regards to the purchase and sale of your property, we work with a great team of professionals and employees, including notaries, lawyers, solicitors, banking institutions and other service providers with whom we maintain agreements.

Our resident team communicates fluently in several languages, ensuring adequate response to our International customers. This ease of communication, one of our greatest qualities, allows us to help clients and investors of all nationalities who search for quality homes, whether permanent or simply to spend their holidays.

Our agents in Portugal
Paulo Lopes
Paulo Lopes
420 properties
Agencies nearby
Imofacil Sociedade Imobiliaria
49 properties

The main objective of IMOFACIL is to guarantee the best results in the commercialization of properties, through the study and implementation of the most efficient solutions to contact and attract potential buyers of each product. Only in this way is it possible to provide a service that guarantees effective fundraising, quick commercialization and constant documentary support.

 

For this, it relies on the professionalism of its team, so that it can feel total confidence, and the sales force has a flexible structure, which allows it to adapt to the commercial needs of each enterprise or property and expand according to the requests of the market.

 

We invest in the continuous training of our collaborators/consultants, to obtain the best results in terms of quality of service, negotiation and persuasion.

 

The commercialization and promotion of real estate is the daily task to which it is dedicated, whether urban, rustic, commercial or tourist. When buying, selling, renting or investing in real estate, we try to make a difference, offering a suitable and personalized service, promoting good business.

 

We guarantee quality and innovative services in all segments in the real estate market and also a service according to the time availability of each client.

CRE
64 properties
Cascais Real Estate meets the needs of those who want to live, work or invest in Portugal. Our services range from market research to support the decision making of real estate investing, to the monitoring and management of our clients’ interests in Portuguese territory. However, the service scope does not end here because our host consultant will work with the client to understand his needs and seek the best solutions for living, working or investing in Portugal.
Immoportugal24
3 properties

Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of the entire process.

Immoportugal24 is a real estate company that offers perfect solutions for renting, selling, Golden Visa and also for owners who want to renovate and modernize their homes to DIN standard. We don't sell houses, we convey joie de vivre!

We have a multilingual staff with in-depth knowledge of this market and we are ready to serve national and international customers.

Immoportugal24 works with the German, Swiss, Austrian, English and American markets.

Why Immoportugal24?

The tried and tested team at Immoportugal24 Immobilien stands for expert, serious and committed mediation work. We bring sellers and buyers, landlords and tenants together - for the benefit of everyone involved. Immoportugal24 Immobilien was founded in 2009 by Onorato D. Mr. Onorato has been successfully working in the real estate industry for 13 years. Our particular strength is our presence in the region. We sell residential and commercial properties in the Lisbon area, Portugal and the surrounding area.

Pangeia
2 properties
We are an asset management company based in Portugal. We provide consultancy services from A to Z, in real estate investments. We manage our own assets as well as the exclusive assets of customers and business partners. We provide a large range services, from, rent collection for our clients, to promotion of sales assets. We provide full legal support, from obtaining a tax number to opening companies or buying them, advising on obtaining a residence permit under the Golden Visa program.
ARR Portugal

We provide a full range of real estate services in Portugal. We select real estate taking into account your needs, including we find off-market objects, evaluate the condition of objects in more than 10 parameters: quality and environmental friendliness, the state of engineering networks, opportunities for redevelopment, burdens and restrictions, legal cleanliness, location and transport accessibility, social and commercial infrastructure, attractiveness for investment. We organize views. We help to apply for a mortgage – we apply to several banks at once, we help accelerate decision-making. We advise on tax nuances and draw up a Portuguese tax number. We provide full legal support for transactions. Licensed by Banco de Portugal for opening accounts and issuing loans. Employees underwent professional training at the IFB Banking Institute. License 0006376. Professional liability is insured by Hiscox.

