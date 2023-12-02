Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Portugal

Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
€950,000

Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000

Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000

Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M

Investment 9 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 9 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Villa totally renovated keeping the traditional line with 4 en suite bedrooms spread over 2 …
€2,49M

Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000

Investment 2 bedrooms in Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
€395,000

Investment in Portugal
Investment
Portugal
Number of floors 2
A well-planned building located in the very center of the city, in one of the most historica…
€630,000

Investment 4 bedrooms in Nelas, Portugal
Investment 4 bedrooms
Nelas, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
€600,000

Investment 10 bedrooms in Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
€2,50M

Property types in Portugal

сommercial property
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
shops
commercial property
