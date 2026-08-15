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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Portugal

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Lisbon
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21 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$894,718
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
$838,057
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$589,936
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$613,071
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,33M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
$867,554
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,33M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,04M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$299,884
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,26M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Bright two-level apartment in S ã o Bento, recently completely renovated. Apartment with exc…
$1,03M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2     i…
$443,771
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
$508,965
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$659,341
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms   in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south terraces …
$1,07M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$636,206
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$599,190
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$558,704
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Расположенная в тихом и развивающемся районе города Ольян, в 3 минутах езды на машине от цен…
$482,259
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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