Portugal, Cascais
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
5 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.ncapitalportugal.com
About the agency
Cascais Real Estate meets the needs of those who want to live, work or invest in Portugal. Our services range from market research to support the decision making of real estate investing, to the monitoring and management of our clients’ interests in Portuguese territory. However, the service scope does not end here because our host consultant will work with the client to understand his needs and seek the best solutions for living, working or investing in Portugal.
Services
Our team has worked for the past years in a variety of fields, such as marketing, promotion and rehabilitation of buildings and consultancy. In addition to our expertise, we are passionate about Portugal and believe in your future. We have been assessing and managing investments in real estate in Portugal, more specifically in the Lisbon and Cascais areas for over a decade and today we put our knowledge and expertise to service our customers and investors.
Our agents in Portugal
Anna Sibiuk
64 properties
