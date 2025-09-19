Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Cascais Real Estate meets the needs of those who want to live, work or invest in Portugal.
Our services range from market research to support the decision making of real estate investing, to the monitoring and management of our clients’ interests in Portuguese territory.
However, the service scope does not end here because our host consultant will work with the client to understand his needs and seek the best solutions for living, working or investing in Portugal.
Services
Our team has worked for the past years in a variety of fields, such as marketing, promotion and rehabilitation of buildings and consultancy. In addition to our expertise, we are passionate about Portugal and believe in your future.
We have been assessing and managing investments in real estate in Portugal, more specifically in the Lisbon and Cascais areas for over a decade and today we put our knowledge and expertise to service our customers and investors.
The main objective of IMOFACIL is to guarantee the best results in the commercialization of properties, through the study and implementation of the most efficient solutions to contact and attract potential buyers of each product. Only in this way is it possible to provide a service that guar…
Our company has extensive experience in the Portuguese real estate market. Our collaboration with investment companies gives us access to real estate in demanded areas at a competitive price. Our constant market analysis, on the other hand, allows us to correctly evaluate and select properti…
We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs o…
Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of t…
VILLAGRAND REAL ESTATE a company building on the resounding triumph of Golden Visa Properties, embodies excellence, transparency, and a commitment to helping our clients find their perfect property.
At Villagrand, we are proud to be among the leading real estate agents in Portugal, with …