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Residential properties for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

;
Cascais
159
Parede
64
Oeiras
54
Lourinha
11
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860 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
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4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,64M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$888,802
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nestled between the vibrant rhythm of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure pres…
$867,080
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,59M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,64M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$2,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,01M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,32M
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1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$890,202
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,24M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$878,641
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,34M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
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1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$877,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
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Property types in Lisbon

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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