Portugal, Arroios
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 7 months
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Portugues
About the agency

Portugal-IN was founded in 2018 by Moshik Cohen (Adv.) and Mrs. Lia Israeli Nachmani.

The company's early work in Portugal consisted mainly of initiating real estate transactions and selling apartments to locals in the center of Porto.

In 2021 the company extended its activity into Lisbon.

The Concept: Client Owned Apartments run by Hoteliers

Portugal-IN came up with a unique concept, designated for Israeli and other foreign investors: the investor buys an apartment registered to his or her name in the Portugal land registry, while the place is run by hoteliers who lease it via AirBNB for maximum income.

The company is currently in the midst of construction of three projects, two of which are in Porto. All the projects follow the company's original concept, where the units are registered to the buyers' names, while being run by hoteliers who strive to maximize their yield.

Our agents in Portugal
Pedro Franco
3 properties
