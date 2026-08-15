Hotels for sale in Portugal

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Portugal

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Lisbon
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15 properties total found
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity in Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity
Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal
Area 1 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity located i…
Price on request
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T3 Apartment with 177 m² in Santo Quintino, Portugal
T3 Apartment with 177 m²
Santo Quintino, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
3-bedroom apartment just 290 m away from the Marginal! Luxury apartments with modern desi…
$2,68M
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Hotel 114 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 114 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 114 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$1,05M
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Hotel 3 308 m² in Mesao Frio, Portugal
Hotel 3 308 m²
Mesao Frio, Portugal
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 3 308 m²
Restoration Hotel, with an area of 3308 sq.m., in Mesão Frio, Vila Real - Northern region of…
$1,01M
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Hotel 55 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 55 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 55 m²
The luxury, exquisite design apartments have a great location in the heart of Lisbon, next t…
$549,909
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Hotel 121 m² in Loule, Portugal
Hotel 121 m²
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
$997,139
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TekceTekce
Hotel 140 m² in Alte, Portugal
Hotel 140 m²
Alte, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
$351,847
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Hotel 1 856 m² in Borba, Portugal
Hotel 1 856 m²
Borba, Portugal
Bedrooms 299
Area 1 856 m²
Evora is the only Portuguese city in the Network of Europe’s Oldest Cities and the fifth lar…
$325,335
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Hotel 19 960 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Hotel 19 960 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 19 960 m²
Land with project for luxury hotel in Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Faro. Unique opportunity for in…
$3,91M
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Hotel 60 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 60 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 60 m²
Luxurious apartments with exquisite design have an excellent location in the heart of Lisbon…
$499,917
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Hotel 4 122 m² in Evora, Portugal
Hotel 4 122 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 51
Area 4 122 m²
Location: The hotel is located in the historic center of Évora. The city has been a UNESCO W…
$325,335
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Hotel 62 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 62 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 62 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$769,872
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Hotel 189 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 189 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 189 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$2,50M
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Hotel 436 m² in Portugal
Hotel 436 m²
Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Area 436 m²
Located in Porto, in the Bonfim area, this remarkable guesthouse, with an area of 436.3 m2 i…
$2,67M
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Hotel in Portugal
Hotel
Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 15
The hotel, located on the banks of the Douro River, is surrounded by picturesque nature. The…
$1,39M
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