Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
$15,000
About the Immigration Program

Portugal, with its picturesque landscapes, vibrant culture, and thriving tech scene, has emerged as a top choice for digital nomads seeking a perfect balance between work and leisure. And now, with the introduction of Portugal's Digital Nomad Residence Permit, the dream of living and working in this beautiful country has become even more attainable.

The Portugal Digital Nomad Residence Permit is a game-changer for remote workers looking to make Portugal their home base. This innovative program offers a streamlined pathway to residency, allowing digital nomads to enjoy all the benefits of living in Portugal while pursuing their careers remotely. Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or remote employee, this permit provides the flexibility and freedom to live life on your own terms.

Applicants must demonstrate that they have the means to support themselves financially and provide proof of health insurance coverage. Once approved, the permit allows individuals to reside in Portugal for up to 2 years, with the option to renew.

Portugal offers digital nomads a wealth of opportunities and amenities. The country boasts a high quality of life, with affordable living costs, excellent healthcare, and a safe environment. From vibrant cities like Lisbon and Porto to charming coastal towns and picturesque countryside, Portugal offers a diverse range of settings to suit every lifestyle preference.

Moreover, Portugal's burgeoning tech scene makes it an ideal destination for digital nomads. The country is home to a thriving community of startups, co-working spaces, and networking events, providing ample opportunities for professional growth and collaboration. With its fast and reliable internet infrastructure, Portugal ensures that digital nomads can stay connected and productive from anywhere in the country.

Portugal Digital Nomad Residence Permit opens doors to a world of possibilities for remote workers seeking a fulfilling and adventurous lifestyle. Whether you're drawn to Portugal's stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, or thriving tech scene, this permit offers the freedom and flexibility to make your dreams a reality. Embrace the digital nomad lifestyle in Portugal, where work meets wanderlust, and every day is an adventure.

Portugal Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get: 

  • Legal long-term possibility to stay in Portugal 
  • Obtain a European residence for the whole family 
  • Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 
  • Possibility to obtain a special tax status — Non-habitual Resident Status (NHR status).
    • It gives the right not to pay taxes on income earned outside Portugal.
  • Possibility to Obtain Portugal passport in 5 years 

Program Details :

  • The residence permit is valid for 2 years and can be prolonged 
  • Work permit
  • Special tax status 
  • Health care in the Schengen area
  • Reference to living in Portugal at least 6 months a year
  • No need to invest in the country

The applicant can renew his residence permit every 2 years (this is the duration of the extension), after 5 years of holding a residence permit, you have the right to obtain Portuguese Citizenship by naturalization, which is 2 times faster than in Spain.

from 4 months
from
$15,000
Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 

Spain, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland
Additional expenses
For each applicant family member (spouse, child, parents) 1000.00 USD
Applicant requirements

Together with the main applicant, the spouse, children, and grandparents can apply.

  • A resident of a "third country";
  • No criminal record
  • With an income from remote work of 3040 € abroad
  • Medical insurance 
  • Absence of dangerous diseases
  • Purchase or renting agreement of property in Portugal
  • Certification of working for at least 3 months for a foreign Company.
Stages of obtaining the program
Leave a request
from 1 month
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship (Residence)
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 14 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Opening an account in a Portuguese bank
from 14 days
Purcahse or renting an apartment
from 10 days
Obtaining a visa D & Biometrics
from 2 months
Getting a residence permit card
from 14 days
