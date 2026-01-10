  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Portugal

Lisbon
6
Porto
2
Cascais
2
Oeiras
2
Search for new buildings
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,52M
Area 169 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elegant 3-bedroom home in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from Tamariz Beach and Cascais waterfront. Spread over two floors, it features 3 suites, a spacious living room with double-height ceilings, and a southwest-facing orientation for natural light. With a private garde…
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,59M
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property 1
This elegant 3-bedroom home with 207 sqm of living space is fully renovated with premium materials and set in an exclusive gated community with a swimming pool in Monte Estoril. Spread over four floors, it features 3 suites, a cozy living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, spacious…
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,30M
Area 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces. Situated…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
166.0
1,28M
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Oeiras, Portugal
from
$955,227
Area 142 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (PAÇO DE ARCOS), Sintra. Spacious apartments with modern finishes: bright living room with access to a large terrace, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms. Features include air conditioning…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
142.0
948,260
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Lisbon, Portugal
from
$831,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 26
Area 161–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
161.0
913,355
Apartment 2 rooms
184.0
1,67M
Apartment 3 rooms
255.0
1,90M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Estrela, Portugal
from
$641,980
Area 116–116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Infante Residences is a premium residential development located in Lisbon’s elegant Estrela district. This exclusive project features 45 fully renovated apartments with high-quality finishes, spacious layouts, air conditioning, wooden floors, and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy acce…
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Barcarena, Portugal
from
$279,935
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 88–161 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The first building out of 4, only 6 out of 15 apartments are left. The planned completion of construction is December 2025.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 105.0
407,228 – 442,133
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0 – 161.0
593,390 – 639,930
Developer
Amber PD
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,17M
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
Spacious and elegant home with 3 ensuite bedrooms in a private condominium in Albarraque. Features a large living room with fireplace, stylish kitchen, private garden, and a basement with laundry and parking for 2–3 cars. High-end finishes, air conditioning, and excellent natural light. The …
Association
BitProperty
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Porto, Portugal
from
$228,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–383 m²
1 real estate property 1
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in t…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Marvila, Portugal
from
$350,646
The year of construction 2023
Area 177 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location. In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center. Ap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
177.0
1,30M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Madalena, Portugal
from
$719,319
The year of construction 2023
The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation. The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the cit…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Porto, Portugal
from
$247,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 69–290 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Centu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
156.0 – 220.0
907,537 – 1,19M
Apartment 4 rooms
290.0
1,52M
Shop
69.0
360,688
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from
$357,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family. Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Lisbon, Portugal
from
$2,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Area 272 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
272.0
3,49M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Marvila, Portugal
from
$547,885
The year of construction 2023
Area 71–192 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the cent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
634,112
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
1,16M
Apartment 3 rooms
192.0
1,37M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
