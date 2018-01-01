Barra Prime Real Estate

  1. Realting.com
Av. da Gondra, Nº 1 R/C, Quinta do Lago, Portugal (Португалия)
Real estate agency
2014
www.barraprime.pt
Founded in 2011, in Faro, Barra Prime offers the best customer services in terms of the sale, management, and remodeling of its properties. Since 2015 it has been located in Quinta do Lago, and already has numerous partnerships, national and international, in a process of continuous growth. Barra Prime has more than 300 properties in its portfolio in Portugal, but mostly in the central area of the Algarve.
