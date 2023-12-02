Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Lagos

Residential properties for sale in Lagos, Portugal

Sao Goncalo de Lagos
47
54 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Этот уникальный комплекс является идеальным местом для тех, кто хочет быть рядом со всем: вс…
€610,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment undergoing renovation work, inserted in private condominium with swimming pool a f…
€380,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment undergoing renovation work, inserted in private condominium with swimming pool a f…
€320,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€490,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Bensafrim, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
€499,999
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
This villa has a privileged location in Cerro das Mós, very close to the Tennis Club, and to…
€575,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedroom apartment in excellent condition, located 5km from the charming village of Luz and…
€270,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
€610,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Lagos, Portugal
2 room house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
€437,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 221 m²
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
€3,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
€1,49M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€435,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
€1,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Lagos

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir