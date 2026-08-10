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Residential properties for sale in Lagos, Portugal

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Luz
18
Odiaxere
6
135 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$644,056
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This two bedroom apartment for sale is set within a newly constructed, luxurious development…
$685,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment in Private Condominium Discover this elegant apartment in a prestigious private co…
$673,600
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Contemporary style four-bedroom villa consists of 2 floors, 5 bathrooms, basement and elevat…
$3,84M
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3 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
$1,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Discover two unique and exclusive developments comprising 65 contemporary apartments designe…
$791,235
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3 bedroom house in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
2+1 Bedroom Townhouse – Espiche This 2+1 bedroom townhouse is set in a residential area of E…
$620,421
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Discover two unique and exclusive developments comprising 65 contemporary apartments designe…
$961,204
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Discover this fantastic property located next to the marina within the heart of Lagos, Algar…
$972,926
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover two unique and exclusive developments comprising 65 contemporary apartments designe…
$656,432
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 591 m²
This 3-bedroom villa is located in Vale da Lama, a quiet area just east of Lagos with stunni…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Seafront Private Condominium with 13 VillasIntroducing an exclusive seafront private …
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Lagos offers exceptional finishes and outstanding buil…
$606,027
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This luxury two bedroom apartment is located on a brand-new development in a scenic area of …
$720,903
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 95 sq. m., balcony of 29 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$566,363
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Fantastic contemporary two-storey villa, under construction, in a privileged location, on th…
$2,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Discover Your New Home in Lagos Modern & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View Are you look…
$431,340
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This three bedroom apartment for sale is located in the heart of Lagos. Sold fully-furnished…
$644,710
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$750,414
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
Modern luxury villa with breathtaking sea views for sale in Porto de Mós, Lagos, Algarve, Po…
$3,81M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$620,292
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$973,377
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This brand new villa for sale is located in Lagos, offering breathtaking sea views and just …
$2,81M
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
Contemporary 4-bedroom villa with sea views, infinity pool, and exclusive design in Lagos. D…
$3,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale in Lagos with stunning ocean views and roof top swimming p…
$1,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
$3,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
This exceptional two-bedroom apartment is located on the 8th floor of the exclusive Sun Clif…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the prestigious Monte de Lemos area of Praia da Luz, Lagos, this contemporary thr…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Seafront private condominium, featuring 13 luxurious villas This exclusive luxury developmen…
$1,47M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$965,128
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Property types in Lagos

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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