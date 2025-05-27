  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Beloura

Sintra, Portugal
from
$12,89M
BTC
153.3553798
ETH
8 038.0111174
USDT
12 746 752.8832512
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
ID: 26559
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • Town
    Sintra

About the complex

Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces. Situated on the ground floor (R/C), the properties do not include an elevator or EV charging station but are designed for easy access and practical living. An ideal choice for families or professionals seeking a move-in-ready home in a quiet and well-connected location.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 166.0
Price per m², USD 7,767
Apartment price, USD 1,29M

Location on the map

Sintra, Portugal

