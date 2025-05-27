Residential complex Beloura

Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces. Situated on the ground floor (R/C), the properties do not include an elevator or EV charging station but are designed for easy access and practical living. An ideal choice for families or professionals seeking a move-in-ready home in a quiet and well-connected location.